Hamilton embracing World Cup ride as knockouts arrive

Lucy Hamilton has looked unflappable in her first T20 World Cup as she presses her case for a spot in the semi-final XI

One month ago, Lucy Hamilton had played a solitary T20 international for Australia.

On Tuesday, she could find herself taking the new ball in a T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies at The Oval, as the 20-year-old continues her meteoric rise in the green and gold.

Hamilton was something of a bolter in Australia's 15-player squad for the tournament, doing enough on her first overseas tour in the Caribbean in March to squeeze out the experienced Darcie Brown for a ticket to the United Kingdom.

The left-arm quick warmed the bench through Australia's first two matches before making her tournament debut against Netherlands, then backing up at Leeds three days later against Pakistan.

But the strongest signal of the faith selectors have in Hamilton came on Sunday, when she opened the bowling against India's superstar top-order at Lord's.

05:29 Play video 'We're pretty dialled in, not a lot of gags'

Hamilton more than held her own against two of the most imposing players in world cricket, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, finishing with figures of 0-17 from her three overs.

While she has yet to claim a World Cup wicket, Hamilton's economy rate of 4.44 from her three matches is the tournament's second lowest behind teammate Georgia Wareham's 4.20.

"It's been really fun," Hamilton told cricket.com.au at The Oval on Monday.

"I've (opened the bowling) a bit for the Brisbane Heat which was really cool, and I've been taking that experience into this and just trying to be as proactive as possible and stay on my toes and trying to predict what the batters are doing.

"But it's lots of fun, really exciting to run out there and take the first over.

"Personally, I took heaps of confidence (out of the India game) and also knowing that the team did really well as well ... the semi-finals are an even bigger occasion, so knowing that I've got that under my belt, and with a massive crowd and against a really strong Indian team, gives me lots of confidence."

Hamilton's poise under pressure – particularly playing at Lord's for the first time in front of a record 27,000-strong, pro-India crowd – will have done her chances of selection in Tuesday's semi-final no harm.

The Queenslander said her experience at the Women's Premier League in India earlier this year had equipped her for the intensity of such a vocal crowd.

"That was a lot louder – it's similar, but a lot more people, so I feel like that put me in good stead for Sunday, and knowing how to stay calm under pressure," Hamilton said.

"Everyone feels nervous, and you always have those moments, but running out, singing the anthem in front of so many people (at Lord's) and knowing how much it means to everyone, you always have those couple of nerves, but I think once you get that first over under underway you settle into the game."

Australia held off confirming their XI for the semi-final until the coin toss on Tuesday, but the majority of the squad joined in an optional training session at The Oval on Monday afternoon.

With fewer than 48 hours between their final group game and the knockout match, Hamilton said she hoped the short break would allow Australia to carry on the momentum from their tournament record run chase against India into the showdown with the West Indies.

"It's a fast turnaround, but I think it's really good in T20 cricket to have that momentum, we're all ready to go and can't wait," she said.

"The quality of cricket that we've been playing recently ... you want that leading into a semi.

"Being able to have an amazing performance (against India) both with the bat and ball is a great (lead-in).

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"I haven't played at The Oval before ... I'm glad I came down (on match eve) just to have a look at the facilities and get used to it and see how fast the outfield is.

"The conditions can change a lot, so we just have to adapt to them as fast as we can and play our style of cricket.

"I think (West Indies) have nothing to lose in the semi, so they'll come out hard and they're a great opposition."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia v West Indies, The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: England v South Africa, The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video