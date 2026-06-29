I'll watch the Ashes in a hospitality box: Stokes

Ben Stokes has ruled out thoughts of any return to cricket - even for next summer's battles with Australia

Ben Stokes has swiped away suggestions he could be tempted back to face Australia in next summer's Ashes Test battles in England.

Twenty four hours after dropping the bombshell announcement that he was retiring from international cricket with almost immediate effect, he dismissed thoughts of any comeback, even against the Aussies.

He said: "I'm done. I've had a few questions asking whether I'll be able to sit on my sofa watching next year. I know it's the Ashes but I'll probably be watching it in a hospitality box somewhere."

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Stokes does have form with treating retirements as temporary affairs, ending his ODI career only to return for the 2023 World Cup.

He also persuaded Moeen Ali to come back for one last Ashes assignment after he walked away from Test cricket. But he insists: "I am incredibly content with everything right now."

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Stokes quit on the fourth day of the third and decisive Test with New Zealand - taking a wicket with his first ball after his retirement announcement was made public, then promoting himself to open for a final fling with the bat as he made 30 off 20 in a frenetic start to the innings that ultimately left his team in a deeper hole.

Stokes’ final act as an international cricketer to congratulate New Zealand on their 2-1 series win after England fell to a 160-run defeat at Trent Bridge.

On his way out, he unequivocally endorsed Harry Brook as his successor for the England Test captaincy, insisting it would be a "natural progression" for his deputy.

With no red-ball cricket scheduled for another seven weeks, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has time to deliberate, though a decision is anticipated sooner. The field of potential successors appears narrow, primarily featuring two realistic candidates: a return for Stokes’ predecessor, Joe Root, or a promotion for vice-captain Harry Brook, who already leads England’s limited-overs teams.

Root previously stepped in at The Oval earlier this month when Stokes was stood down amid a disciplinary investigation into a nightclub incident. Brook, too, has faced scrutiny, having been involved in a late-night altercation with a bouncer at a nightclub last year in New Zealand.

This history had raised concerns about his suitability to lead a team that has recently faced criticism regarding its relationship with alcohol.

Despite these past concerns, Stokes made it clear he fully supports Brook’s appointment, urging the ECB to elevate his deputy. "If I was to be asked who I think should do it, I would be throwing my 100 per cent support behind Harry Brook," he stated.

"There’s a reason he was asked to be vice-captain of this team. I know with all the controversy over the last couple of weeks some decisions were made but they were decisions I was not part of making."

He continued: "You are asked to be vice-captain for a reason and I was vice-captain under Joe for a long time. It’s the natural progression: if the captain is not there, you step up. You don’t ask someone to be vice-captain if you don’t think he’s got the skills and ability to captain the team. There is absolutely no reason why Harry shouldn’t be asked to do that."

Stokes offered a more reserved assessment when discussing head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, the architects of the ‘Bazball’ era now drawing to a close.Following seven defeats in the past nine Tests and a rare home series loss, both men are under pressure to improve results and minimise off-field controversies.

"What me, Brendon and Rob have managed to do over four and a half years, I’m not going to lie, it’s been an interesting ride. We’ve had incredible highs and some pretty low lows as well.

"It's always worked and connected pretty well in terms of what we’ve wanted to achieve. It doesn’t always work out the way you want it to work out.

"I’m done now, I don’t have to take those kind of decisions and be involved in all that stuff. One of the nice feelings of the situation I’m in now is that I don’t have to worry about that stuff."