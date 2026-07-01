Melbourne teams begin new era to light up WBBL season

Renegades and Stars to launch WBBL|12 with double-header under lights at Junction Oval

The WBBL will break new ground next summer with Melbourne's Junction Oval to host its first T20 match under lights on the opening day of the season.

Junction Oval has been locked in to launch the Weber WBBL|12 season with a double-header on October 29 as Cricket Australia prepares to unveil the tournament's full schedule on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades will begin the 12th edition against the Sydney Thunder in the afternoon timeslot before the Stars showcase the venue's new floodlights in prime time when they face reigning champions the Hobart Hurricanes at 7:10pm.

The Renegades and Stars will both host prime time home games in WBBL|12 // cricket.com.au

In a game-changing addition to Melbourne's second top-level cricket venue, Junction Oval's four light towers will be fully operational by the beginning of the 2026-27 domestic season, bringing it into line with its comparable venues around Australia, including North Sydney and Karen Rolton ovals, Allan Border Field and the WACA Ground.

While it won't be the first match to be played under lights at Junction Oval this coming season with Victoria to host NSW in a day-night men's one-dayer in September, Melbourne's WBBL teams will be the biggest winners from the venue's new capability.

Previously limited to playing home daytime matches during the non-school holiday period, the Renegades and Stars now have the opportunity for bigger crowds and and television audiences in the prime-time window.

"It was a priority for us to play our WBBL matches in prime-time slots this season. To be a part of the double header on opening night is significant for our club and cricket in Victoria," said new Stars general manager James Rosengarten.

"We want our players to feel that home ground advantage and give our fans the best chance to attend our games. This fixture allows that.

"We're now in a position to host marquee matches in both the WBBL and BBL tournaments, and we'll have an extra home game in Melbourne in both campaigns this year."

There is expected be at least six night games at Junction Oval in WBBL|12, headlined by one of the Melbourne derbies.

The lights also make the St Kilda venue a more enticing host for men's Big Bash matches, which would allow the Stars to play home games in Melbourne during the Boxing Day Test. The Stars have previously played two men's fixtures at Junction Oval, both daytime matches, against Perth Scorchers in BBL|11 and |12.

Junction Oval has had light towers installed // cricket.com.au

England, meanwhile, have already been scheduled to face the Prime Minister's XI in a pink-ball tour match at the ground from March 4-6 next year, prior to the 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG. Australia's women's team will then play two day-night one-day internationals there against New Zealand on March 8 and 10.

"The ability to host evening matches under lights at Junction Oval will create more opportunities for families and fans to attend world-class matches and see our female cricketers in action, without the restrictions of daytime commitments including community cricket, work and school," Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said when the project was announced last year.