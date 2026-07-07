Windies draw second Test, win first series in three years

Centuries from Justin Greaves and Shai Hope ensured West Indies drew the second Test against Sri Lanka

Only 12 months after being bowled out for 27 by Australia, West Indies have showed fortitude with the bat to draw the second Test with Sri Lanka and claim their first Test series victory in three years.

Openers John Campbell and Brandon King made half-centuries and defied the Sri Lanka bowlers for 40 overs to secure the draw on a showery final day at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Sri Lanka tried to take the initiative and save the series when declaring their second innings on Tuesday at 9-251 three overs after the lunch, setting West Indies 302 to win off 60 overs.

West Indies didn't take the bait and, bent on securing a first win in 11 series since 2023, ground their way to 0-109 before the captains shook hands and the match was drawn. Campbell and King were both 51 not out and West Indies took the series 1-0.

West Indies won the first Test by an innings and 217 runs. Amir Jangoo made 233 and captain Roston Chase 194 in a record 401-run partnership which carried the home side to 9-626 in their only innings. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 308 and 101 as veteran Kemar Roach claimed his 300th Test wicket.

Sri Lanka tried to make the play in the second Test, declaring at 9-549 after winning the toss and batting. West Indies saved the match when making 499 in reply, thanks to Justin Greaves who made 180 and Shai Hope's 112.

A batting partnership formed decades ago. 🤝 🏏



Shai Hope and Justin Greaves reflect on their record fifth wicket stand at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/f3KS5rL3s0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2026

"There were simple words in the dressing room: stay hungry," said Greaves, who was named player of the match and series.

"Stay in because you don't know when your next run is going to come from. Always try to capitalise when you're out in the middle."

Bowling out West Indies for a second time was always going to be a difficult task on a pitch where a total of 1408 runs were scored over five days, a record for a Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

"How to take 20 wickets, that's the only thing in my mind when playing Test cricket," Sri Lanka captain Chandimal said.

"For that we have to have that X-factor, to take wickets at any time."