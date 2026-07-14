Seven key takeaways from BBL|16 fixture reveal

The BBL's first venture abroad, a Christmas Eve special and blockbuster days of cricket from sunrise to sunset await this summer

After plenty of offseason discussion and debate regarding the competition's future, predominantly around privatisation, the schedule for KFC BBL|16 has been officially confirmed.

With 44 matches set to take place from December 12 until January 26, take a look at the key storylines from today's fixture reveal as BBL|16 fast approaches amid a jam-packed summer of cricket.

Chennai season opener marks Big Bash first

14:57 Play video Leaders Albanese, Modi 'delighted' with BBL match in India

From the very first ball of BBL|16, history will be made as the Renegades and Scorchers open the season at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in India on Saturday, December 12.

Confirmed last Friday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as part of Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, the BBL's first match outside of Australia follows a growing trend across global sport to expose competitions to markets abroad. The NFL and NBA are among the world's premiere organisations to play outside of its traditional borders, with the MCG to host the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers this September in what will be the league's first match on Australian soil.

While the Renegades and Scorchers haven't been noted as staunch rivals over the past 15 seasons, there is cause for the latter to come out swinging. A match-winning, last-ball six from young Renegade Ollie Peake – which momentarily silenced the parochial Perth crowd before a chorus of boos – handed the Scorchers a rare blemish last season during an otherwise dominant campaign that eventually ended with their sixth title.

The first match on Australian shores in BBL|16 will come three days later between the Heat and Sixers at the Gabba; however, it will be some time before the Renegades and Scorchers take to the pitch again. Ashton Turner's Scorchers will host the Hurricanes on Sunday, December 20, while the Renegades will have an extra two days to recover from their Chennai round-trip when they take on the Sixers at the SCG.

Could BBL|16 sequels be just as good as the BBL|15 originals?

While Sydney Smash showdowns and Melbourne derbies are always matchups to circle on the calendar, there are plenty more tantalising matches to look forward to in BBL|16.

Although narrowly missing finals last season, the Heat featured in several of BBL|15's most thrilling finishes, setting the stage for potentially bigger sequels this coming summer. In the new year (Friday, January 8), the Scorchers and Heat will return to the scene of last season's record-breaking epic – which saw a combined 515 runs scored, two centurions and the greatest ever successful run chase in BBL history – with a preceding encounter at Perth Stadium between the two sides to take place on Monday, January 4.

10:00 Play video Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers | BBL|15

Brisbane will also meet the Strikers at the Gabba in a must-see match-up – last year's clash defined by debutant Thomas Balkin's stunning final over which secured a seven-run win – while Max Bryant's late brilliance (48 off 26 balls) to topple the Stars is sure to make for a fireworks-filled encounter at Junction Oval in BBL|16.

After knocking the Stars out of last season's finals, the Hurricanes will meet them twice in BBL|16, the first of which will be held at Ninja Stadium on December 29 followed by a trip to the MCG on January 14. The purple brigade will also be out for revenge when they face the Heat on Thursday, December 17 after seeing a top two spot slip through their fingers in BBL|15 courtesy of an ice-cool final over from Brisbane's Zaman Khan.

01:41 Play video Heat hero Zaman melts Hurricanes in crunch final over

Meanwhile, after serving as the competition's fiercest rivalry for well over a decade, the Scorchers and Sixers will battle it out at the SCG on Sunday, January 10 in what will be their only encounter prior to potential finals appearances. Last season's final was the sixth time the two sides have met in a BBL decider.

Marvel no more as 'Gades move to the 'G

As much of the Renegades' future remains ambiguous as privatisation discussions continue, the future surrounding its home operations has become clearer with the club confirmed to move away from Marvel Stadium – its home of 15 seasons – in BBL|16.

Having divided home fixtures between Marvel and GMHBA stadiums in recent seasons, the Renegades will host two matches at the MCG – including its Melbourne derby on Saturday, January 16 – and another two at Junction Oval under lights, on top of the season opener in Chennai, India, which completes the Renegades' fifth home slot.

Marvel Stadium had hosted 72 BBL matches – 66 of which featured the Renegades – beginning from the competition's inaugural season, including the Renegades' famed BBL|08 triumph against the Stars which resulted in their sole BBL title to date.

The venue also bore witness to Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald's terrific tag-team boundary catch in BBL|07, Chris Gayle's world-record equalling half-century in just 12 balls, along with several skied balls hitting the closed roof, which resulted in numerous rule changes.

01:55 Play video 'The best catch you'll ever see!'

GMHBA Stadium will also be absent from the BBL|16 fixture, having hosted 14 BBL matches since BBL|07.

Double-headers galore make for blockbuster days of cricket

The cricket won't stop at stumps during Australia's Test series against New Zealand with BBL|16 to feature six double-headers.

A mega Boxing Day encompassing close to 15 hours of cricket will serve as one of the biggest days of the summer, with matches between the Sixers and Heat at the SCG followed by the Scorchers and Stars at Perth Stadium to follow day one at the MCG. Another sunrise-to-sunset day will follow the opening day's play in the fourth Test at the SCG on January 4 as the Stars and Renegades and Scorchers and Heat square off at the MCG and Perth Stadium respectively.

13:15 Play video The most incredible catch from every BBL season

New Year's Day will also see back-to-back matches as the Renegades face the Sixers and the Heat lock horns with the Hurricanes, while the final two days of the season – across the January 16-17 weekend – will also be double-headers featuring all eight teams in what shapes as season-defining in the race for a top four spot.

In total, there are 18 BBL games scheduled to take place in the evenings after Test matches.

'Twas the night before Christmas...

Cricket fans will receive an early festive present the night that Saint Nick comes down the chimney, with a Christmas Eve fixture returning to the schedule in BBL|16 when the Renegades host the Hurricanes at Junction Oval on December 24.

It will be the second of three matches under lights at Junction Oval in BBL|16, with the newly installed light towers to also feature prominently in WBBL|12 and the Prime Minister's XI match later in the summer. The last Christmas Eve fixture was in BBL|12, which also saw the Hurricanes and Renegades go toe-to-toe, albeit at Ninja Stadium.

The Strikers will also host their own Christmas-inspired fixture on Wednesday, December 23 against the Thunder, as well as their traditional New Year's Eve game at Adelaide Oval, which will this season see the Stars as their opponents.

Melbourne madness, derby delights

The sporting capital of the world will have no shortage of BBL cricket this summer, with at least nine matches – the most of any state – to take place between the MCG and Junction Oval in BBL|16.

Most notably, the MCG will host both the Stars' and Renegades' derbies for the first time, with the latter moving away from Marvel Stadium and splitting home games between the 'G and Junction Oval.

09:59 Play video Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades | BBL|15

The Stars will host the first derby on Monday, January 4 before the Renegades take the reins in the penultimate day of the regular season on Saturday, January 16 in the hopes of securing the Melbourne Mace.

There will be a similarly considerable gap between the two Sydney Smash fixtures (27 days), with both matches to be played in Friday and Saturday night slots. The Thunder will host the first Sydney Smash at Engie Stadium on December 19, with the Sixers the second at the SCG on January 15, the day before the second Melbourne derby in the last few days before finals.

01:54 Play video Smith sparkles at SCG in another special knock for Sixers

Canberra cashes in

While the omission of Marvel Stadium, GHMBA Stadium and Coffs Harbour is a notable aspect of the BBL|16 fixture, Canberra is set to benefit with three matches to be played in the nation's capital.

The Thunder will play two of its home games at Manuka Oval against the Strikers and Stars on Wednesday, December 16 and Monday, January 11 respectively, while the Sixers will also host the Strikers in Canberra on Sunday, January 3 instead of going to Coffs Harbour.

It's the most BBL matches Canberra has hosted since BBL|10, which saw 13 matches played there as part of a quarantine bubble during the Covid pandemic.