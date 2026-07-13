Renegades have point to prove in 'last dance': Sutherland

Renegades captain says his team have put a 'stressful' offseason behind them and hopes fans will get behind them in BBL|16

Melbourne Renegades captain Will Sutherland says his team will have nothing to lose this summer and have set their sights on a "fairytale" championship in potentially their last season known as the Renegades.

Cricket Victoria relinquished control of the Renegades last month ahead of an intended 100 per cent sale of the franchise to a private investor. The Renegades are still funded by CV but will be run independently away from state body's Junction Oval headquarters until a sale is finalised.

They'll also have a new men's coach this season after Cameron White jumped ship to the CV-operated Stars.

Sutherland acknowledged it had been a challenging and confusing offseason for their supporters, but the playing group had now turned their focus to trying to win the club's second men's title in KFC BBL|16.

The Renegades will begin their campaign against the Perth Scorchers in the league's landmark first overseas fixture, in Chennai, India on December 12.

They will also have a new set of home grounds this BBL season, splitting their matches between the MCG and Junction Oval after the club ended their 15-year association with Marvel Stadium.

"The boys are feeling a lot more settled," Sutherland said at the MCG on Friday at an event involving the Australian and Indian prime ministers, Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi.

"It was tough a month ago; I had a lot of boys message me asking what was going on and I couldn't really give them any answers.

"That was definitely a bit of a stressful time but I'm feeling good about it now and looking forward to the season."

When a model to introduce private investment into the Big Bash is agreed between Cricket Australia, the six state associations and the players' union – the Australian Cricketers Association – and the sale of the club's licence is finalised, the new owner would have free reign over the franchise's branding.

Sutherland said having "nothing to lose" would be their tagline for the summer ahead.

"Creating a relaxed environment and really freeing up the boys in potentially the last season as the Renegades is the way to go about it," the 26-year-old said.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland greet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese // Getty

"(There will be) a bit of a chip on the shoulder for a few of the boys.

"We've thought already about that fairytale of coming from the clouds and winning the tournament as the Melbourne Renegades in their last year and with all the commotion that's happened behind the scenes, it would be incredible.

"That's my dream and hopefully the boys can get behind it, and the Renegades fans can get behind it as well.

"I've been a Renegades man for nine years now, so it's another opportunity for me to win a title … so I'm all in.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland and Scorchers spinner Ashton Agar at the league's Chennai game announcement // Getty

"Obviously, plenty has happened but it's an opportunity to prove a few people wrong as well. There will be plenty to play for, it'll be a bit of a vendetta and nothing to lose attitude for the Renegades this season."

The allrounder, who is back training after overcoming a shoulder issue following the end of last domestic season, said playing three games at the MCG in BBL|16 – two as the home team, including their Melbourne derby, as well as one as the away team against rivals Melbourne Stars – was a win for the club.

The Renegades won their most recent match at the MCG last January when Sutherland hit Stars counterpart Marcus Stoinis for two sixes in the final over to get his side over the line with a ball to spare in front of 68,124 fans.

"We had a good win in the derby there last season so coming back is a good vibe for the boys," he said.

"We've liked our time at Marvel Stadium but there's no better place to play a few more home games than the MCG.

"We're not really losing a (home) game to Chennai, we're still going to have five games in Melbourne. To be playing at both Junction Oval and the MCG is awesome … the Renegades' Melbourne-based fans can get right behind us and try and fill out those venues."