Title-winning Lehmann endorses Langer as England coach

Darren Lehmann's Northamptonshire 'played big' to win the domestic T20 title as Australian coaches come into focus for England's vacant Test job

Darren Lehmann revealed he has not been contacted about becoming England's next Test head coach as the Australian led Northamptonshire to the UK's domestic T20 title at Edgbaston on Sunday (AEST).

After endorsing his successor as Australia coach, Justin Langer, for the vacant England position, Lehmann celebrated Northamptonshire, the small midlands county he has led since last year, winning their first silverware in a decade.

Australians Chris Lynn and Nathan McSweeney were integral to the Steelbacks' triumph. Lynn top-scored with 39 off 26 in the semi-final win over Somerset as his side defended just 143, while McSweeney hit 30 off 16 in the decider when their 169 proved too many for Hampshire.

"I'm so proud of the club," Lehmann told Sky Sports after Northants won the final by 14 runs. "We're a little club, little budget, but we play big."

Lehmann presided over Australia's 5-0 Ashes whitewash win in 2013-14 before ending a five-year role in 2018 over the ball tampering scandal in South Africa, despite being cleared of any involvement.

But asked whether he would consider crossing the Ashes divide, Lehmann said: "I'm very happy coaching Northants and I haven't had any phone calls.

"You'd certainly listen to it. I'm sure there's so many applicants. My feeling is they've already made up their mind. If you remove someone mid-summer, you've got somebody in mind."

Langer is reportedly in the mix to replace Brendon McCullum after the Kiwi's sacking last week, with Andy Flower ruling out a return to a post he held from 2009 to 2014 because of his franchise commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and London Spirit in The Hundred.

Langer succeeded Lehmann as Australia coach and the former left-handed opener oversaw Ashes retention in 2019 following a drawn series in England before a 4-0 triumph in the Covid-impacted return Down Under in 2021-22.

He resigned amid claims he fell out with senior players in February 2022, just a few weeks after the comprehensive win over England.

While he has been heavily linked with England, Langer would have an identical conundrum to Flower as he holds posts with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred.

If he is approached, the 55-year-old would have to decide whether to reject England, end his franchise involvement or combine the roles.

Lehmann, speaking in the commentary box during Northamptonshire's semi-final win over Somerset, added: "If he (Langer) were to go for it, he'd be a really good coach.

"Whoever takes it on, they've got some really talented players, I see some good players in the county system."