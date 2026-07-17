Emerging Black Caps assistant named new 'Gades coach

Luke Ronchi replaces Cameron White as Melbourne Renegades men's coach after he jumped ship to the Stars

Dual Australia and New Zealand international Luke Ronchi will coach Melbourne Renegades men's team in KFC BBL|16, the club has confirmed.

Ronchi's appointment fills the void left by Cameron White's defection to crosstown rivals Melbourne Stars, where he replaced Peter Moores as their men's head coach. Moores will stay on at the Stars this season in a director of coaching position.

Having moved quickly into coaching when his international playing career ended in 2017, Ronchi has held an assistant role with New Zealand's men's team since their run to the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

The 45-year-old edged out veteran mentor Greg Shipperd and fellow ex-Australian and WA gloveman Ryan Campbell to coach the Renegades this summer – the club's third men's coach in three years.

Ronchi's primary role with the Black Caps has been as batting coach, but he's also stood in as head coach during tours of India and Bangladesh in 2023, as well as a home series against Sri Lanka the following year.

He also filled in as interim head coach for Auckland Aces in 2022 and was appointed to lead Islamabad United earlier this year, taking the franchise he played three seasons for between 2018 and 2021 to the Pakistan Super League playoffs in his first campaign at the helm.

The former wicketkeeper-batter, who played for Perth Scorchers in BBL|01, will step down from his New Zealand coaching role to join the Renegades in December following their two-Test home series against India.

Renegades captain Will Sutherland was involved in the coaching selection process alongside the club's new high performance manager Clint McKay and general manager Max Abbott.

"Luke is one of the most highly regarded emerging coaches in world cricket and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Melbourne Renegades," McKay said.

"Luke stood out with his clear vision for how he wants our team to play and his ability to build strong relationships.

"He empowers players to back their skills and take ownership of their performances, which we see as a great trait for this group at the Renegades this season."

Ronchi's unique career as the only cricketer in history to represent both Australia and New Zealand, as well as his experience playing and coaching around the world, has him well equipped to step into the Renegades role during an uncertain period for the club.

01:23 Play video Ronchi hits 24 off an over

During a playing career spanning almost two decades, which began with Western Australia in 2002, the Kiwi-born right-hander built a reputation as a daring and destructive batter. He hit a 51-ball century in the Sheffield Shield against Queensland in 2007, once held the record for the quickest One-Day Cup ton in 56 balls (v NSW the same year), and also reached three figures in 45 balls for Wellington in the New Zealand T20 competition in 2017.

Ronchi debuted for Australia in 2008 in Barbados, playing four ODIs and three T20 internationals before switching his allegiance to his native New Zealand in 2012. He played his first match for the Black Caps the following year, becoming a regular fixture in their white-ball sides until his retirement in 2017.

He also earned four Test caps from 2015-16 and played in the 2015 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia at the MCG. Four years later he was back on the same stage as an assistant coach when New Zealand again fell agonisingly short of lifting the trophy at Lord's by virtue of a boundary countback following the tied World Cup final with England.

Ronchi, who will join the Mike Hussey-coached Welsh Fire for this year's Hundred tournament beginning next week, said the Renegades role was another step in his coaching career after seven years with New Zealand's men's team.

"The challenge of head coaching in the Big Bash and different parts of the world is exciting," he said today.

"The players have been through a difficult period in recent times with a lot of change, so my focus will be on creating an enjoyable environment where our players can perform at their best, play an exciting brand of cricket and challenge for the title this season."

The Renegades will be operated independently this season away from Cricket Victoria's Junction Oval headquarters ahead of the state body's intended 100 per cent sale of the club's licence to a private investor.

"There is a mentality where it could be the last (season) but also we're not sure what it looks like next season," Ronchi added.

"We'll make sure we enjoy this season, play some really good cricket, be competitive, challenge each other, and also give these guys the best opportunity to grow their games to play for Australia more and more.

"So there's a few upsides to everything and the players hopefully will be thinking the same way."