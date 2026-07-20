Aussies abroad: Who's playing in the Hundred in 2026

Ellyse Perry – Birmingham Phoenix

What more can be said about the class and talent of Ellyse Perry. A fourth season at Birmingham Phoenix awaits the distinguished Aussie veteran, whose outstanding 10th T20 World Cup campaign with Australia is still fresh within the minds of teammates, opponents and cricket fans all around the world. Playing a pivotal role with bat and ball in Australia's triumph, Perry will again take the reins as the Phoenix's captain as her side hunts for its first finals appearance since the league's inaugural season in 2021.

04:13 Play video Impeccable Perry carries her bat to Sydney Smash triumph

Mitch Owen – Birmingham Phoenix

After making history for Washington Freedom with Major League Cricket's highest ever score of 155 off just 68 deliveries in the United States recently, Owen surges into his maiden season of the Hundred with records, form and momentum on his side. Owen scored the fifth-most runs in the MLC (427), scoring two half-centuries alongside his record-breaking knock as his side fell short in the final against Los Angeles Knight Riders. Despite the A$244,000 (£130,000) price tag, Owen is far from Birmingham's highest-paid player but arguably packs the most punch with bat in hand; an opening combination with skipper Jacob Bethell or Melbourne Stars international Joe Clarke shaping as one of the competition's most enticing batting duos.

Alana King – Birmingham Phoenix

Although squeezed out of Australia's playing XI for the latter stages of their T20 World Cup triumph, King has the perfect staging ground to reassert her world-class credentials on the UK's turning wickets. The crafty leg-spinner joins Ellyse Perry at Birmingham Phoenix in 2026 having represented Trent Rockets for the past four seasons, snaring 28 wickets in 30 matches during her time at Trent Bridge.

01:54 Play video Giddy up! Wild five for King as Heat spun out

Grace Harris – London Spirit

Boasting the best strike rate from last year's Hundred campaign of 173.98 at an average of 35.66 and a high score of 89 not out, Harris will be eager to pick up where she left off as one of London Spirit's most game-changing players. In a line-up that already features WBBL internationals Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp and Deandra Dottin, the Spirit have all the pieces in place to go one better after being knocked out in last year's Eliminator by eventual champions, Northern Superchargers.

00:42 Play video 'Stuff it!' Harris smashes six with broken bat

Adam Zampa – London Spirit

Although yet to find a home heading into KFC BBL|16, the out-of-contract Zampa has found a new team in the London Spirit, having played the past three seasons for the Oval Invincibles (now MI London). The wily spinner only played one match for the Spirit last season, but it ended up being the club's most important. Flying into the UK as an injury replacement for Rashid Khan for the final against Trent Rockets, Zampa took 1-20 as the Invincibles lived up to their namesake with a third consecutive title. In the previous year, Zampa was the competition's leading wicket-taker (19) with an impressive average of 11.57.

Andrew Tye – London Spirit

A first-up Hundred contract for one of the BBL's premiere death bowlers in Andrew Tye, who made the move to the UK earlier this year as a local player for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast competition. The 39-year-old savant was called up to the Spirit with a little over a week before the start of the season, replacing the injured Adam Hose to bolster the Spirit's pace stocks. Tye announced his departure from the BBL in January after 11 seasons – the last of which was spent at Melbourne Renegades – finishing as the competition's second-highest wicket-taker behind Sean Abbott.

01:22 Play video Tye's debut the best in IPL history

Meg Lanning – Manchester Super Giants

After knocking back captaincy honours over the past few seasons, Meg Lanning will assume the role for the rebranded Manchester Super Giants in 2026. It's the third club the Melbourne Stars icon will be a part of in as many seasons, having played with London Spirit and the Invincibles (now MI London) in the past two seasons. Lanning's venture back to the UK comes off the back of yet another sterling campaign with the Stars in the WBBL, where she was named in the Team of the Tournament after a 479-run campaign, complete with a T20 career-best high score of 135.

06:37 Play video Vintage Meg: Lanning flawless in second WBBL century

Maitlan Brown – Manchester Super Giants

The Sydney Sixers allrounder rejoins the Hundred after three seasons out of the league, crossing over from Southern Brave to Meg Lanning's Manchester Super Giants. Brown pieced together a commendable campaign for the Sixers in WBBL|11 as they pushed towards a return to finals action, snaring 13 wickets and 104 runs in the star-studded line-up of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and the recently retired Alyssa Healy.

00:41 Play video Saturday Seed: Brown's Big Bash beauty beats Bosch

Nicola Carey – MI London

The only Aussie men's or women's player signed to MI London, Carey will return to the scene of Australia's T20 World Cup triumph as one of her side's highest-paid players after being sold for A$178,000 (£95,000). Signed as an injury replacement for Georgia Wareham last season, Carey's abrupt arrival in the UK ended with championship and player of the final honours for Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds) after scoring an unbeaten 35 off 25 balls. Carey may be the only Australian in her new side but she reunites with Hobart Hurricanes teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge and WBBL internationals Hayley Matthews, Melie Kerr and Chinelle Henry.

01:10 Play video Crafty Carey guides Canes to important win

Sophie Molineux – Southern Brave

After leading Australia to its seventh T20 World Cup, the job isn't quite done for Molineux, who will now lead Southern Brave in the hopes of attaining the ultimate glory after finishing runners-up last season. This Hundred campaign will be Molineux's first since 2022 when she was at Birmingham Phoenix, however she had signed with Manchester Originals (now Super Giants) in 2024 before being replaced by Kim Garth. Molineux will link up with fellow Renegade Issy Wong at the Brave, alongside a highly skilled international cohort of Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Marcus Stoinis – Southern Brave

A return to Southern Brave awaits Marcus Stoinis, who last pulled on their colours in 2022. The Stars skipper has enjoyed a terrific white-ball stint over the past year, striking at 180, 136 and 136 in the latest instalments of the IPL, MLC and BBL respectively, on top of a combined 31 wickets between the latter two competitions. Playing at Trent Rockets in last year's Hundred, Stoinis almost dragged his side over the line in the final over against Oval Invincibles (now MI London) with a 2-40 spell and a 64-run spree off 38 balls, which perhaps helped boost his A$282,000 (£150,000) sale.

02:54 Play video Stoinis sends Stars to victory in style

Nikhil Chaudhary – Southern Brave

A whirlwind few months for Nikhil Chaudhary, who earned his international T20 debut for Australia against Bangladesh following a starring BBL campaign for the Hobart Hurricanes. Now, the Indian-born allrounder will line up for his first season in the Hundred for Southern Brave alongside fellow Aussie, Marcus Stoinis, in what will be his second major white-ball venture outside the BBL. A steal at A$58,000 (£31,000), Chaudhary comes into the UK T20 summer after his maiden MLC stint with Washington Freedom, who fell to Los Angeles Knight Riders in the final at Oakland's Coliseum.

01:21 Play video Chaudhary's promotion to opener pays off in spades

Lizelle Lee – Southern Brave

Classed as an Australian domestic player having emigrated to Tasmania, Lee's supercharged hitting and propensity for smacking consecutive boundaries is sure to be a crucial weapon for Southern Brave in 2026. Lee's glistening campaign for Hobart in WBBL|11, which netted her 305 runs and an unbeaten 77 in the final as the Hurricanes secured their first women's silverware, served as the driving force in the South African-born opener's return to the Hundred, having last played in the competition in 2023. She previously represented Manchester Originals (now Super Giants) in 2021 and 2022 before a one-year stint at Trent Rockets.

03:29 Play video Lizelle Lee spree hands 'Canes first WBBL title

Nathan Ellis – Sunrisers Leeds

Ellis finds himself at a new home for this year's iteration of the Hundred, joining white-ball captain Mitch Marsh at Sunrisers Leeds following three seasons with London Spirit. The Hobart Hurricanes skipper's fiercely economical spells and vexing variations will be a welcome addition to the Sunrisers, offering a point of difference to frontline seamers Reece Topley and Brydon Carse.

01:01 Play video Ellis claims hat-trick on international debut

Jess Jonassen – Sunrisers Leeds

Although handing over the mantle of Brisbane Heat skipper at the end of WBBL|11, Jess Jonassen's playing days are far from over as she embarks on a new chapter at Sunrisers Leeds. Formerly part of the Welsh Fire in 2024 and 2025, the Brisbane veteran has been ultra-consistent with both bat and ball across her two seasons in the UK, particularly in the latter discipline where she claimed her best return in domestic T20s of 4-10 against Southern Brave, which included the wickets of Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt, Freya Kemp and Chloe Tryon.

01:18 Play video Jonassen gets Healy, Perry in return from shoulder surgery

Phoebe Litchfield – Sunrisers Leeds

It was simply a no-brainer to keep Litchfield on the Sunrisers Leeds books following her decorated run in last year's Hundred, which ended with the player of the tournament distinction and a first-up title for the formerly named Superchargers. Topping the competition's runs tally with 292 and a considerable average of 41.71 in 2025, the lively opener will go around for her fourth season at Headingley, albeit not under Thunder coach Lisa Keightley, who has since moved to MI London for 2026. While impressing throughout WBBL|11 despite the Thunder's struggles, Litchfield was particularly prominent during the WPL for the UP Warriorz with an average of 40.50 from her six appearances, including a high score of 78.

01:27 Play video Litchfield dazzles in damp evening with dashing knock

Mitch Marsh – Sunrisers Leeds

Surprisingly, it's the Australian T20 skipper's first stint in the Hundred having signed with the newly rebranded Sunrisers Leeds alongside Nathan Ellis. Marsh's runway to the Hundred began this summer with blistering international outings against New Zealand and more recently Bangladesh, with a colossal IPL campaign of 563 runs, one century and a strike rate of 163.18 for Lucknow – now affiliated with the Manchester Super Giants – in-between serving as the perfect justification to his A$376,000 (£200,000) pre-signing price tag.

00:47 Play video Mitch Marsh slogs one on the roof

Annabel Sutherland – Sunrisers Leeds

With championship honours in her second season at Headingley and a terrific campaign with both bat and ball to boot, where Sutherland could go in this season's iteration of the Hundred is must-watch. The Melbourne Stars skipper performance strongly with the ball at the T20 World Cup as Australia took home its seventh title, making her A$244,000 (£130,000) price as a retention pick somewhat of a steal given her match-winning capabilities. Sutherland will line up with Phoebe Litchfield and Jess Jonassen at the Sunrisers, who fetched A$225,000 (£120,000) and A$206,000 (£110,000) as a retention pick and at auction respectively.

01:30 Play video Sutherland strokes a crucial half-century

Tim David – Trent Rockets

The Rockets' highest-paid player coming in at a whopping A$658,000 (£350,000), David is more than ready to fire after three seasons away from the Hundred. A hamstring injury curtailed a significant chunk of David's BBL|15 campaign for Hobart Hurricanes, however he rekindled his form upon return for RCB in the IPL with a 305-run season which ended in back-to-back championships for the powerhouse club.

00:34 Play video David goes long for quickfire 45 in second T20I

Ashleigh Gardner – Trent Rockets

It will be Gardner's second season as Trent Rockets skipper and third at the club overall as she heads up a mega-Aussie contingent of Beth Mooney, Kim Garth and Sam Bates for this year's edition of the Hundred. Having taken the role of Sydney Sixers skipper in WBBL|11, Gardner showed no signs of the extra responsibility affecting her performance with a five-wicket haul on captaincy debut, with much of the same to be said about her time at the helm of the Rockets. Gardner scored 187 runs from her eight matches with an additional eight wickets to her name in her first season as Trent's skipper, with another follow-up in a similar vein crucial to the Rockets' hopes of a finals appearance.

01:33 Play video Gardner takes career-best five wickets on Sixers captaincy debut

Kim Garth – Trent Rockets

Garth's exceptional bowling at the T20 World Cup is just the latest in a series of impressive performances with the ball for the title-winning pacer. The right-armer's superb run towards World Cup glory began with Melbourne Stars in WBBL|11 which netted her 14 wickets at an average of 16.50, before tightening the screws to flaunt an economy of 6.30 and eight wickets in green and gold from her seven World Cup matches. This season will mark Garth's first campaign in the Hundred since 2024, having previously played for Manchester Originals.

03:25 Play video 4-3! Every ball of Kim Garth's destructive spell

Beth Mooney – Trent Rockets

The fact that Beth Mooney became the Hundred's most expensive women's player when bought at this year's auction for A$395,000 (£210,000) comes with its own share of lofty expectations. But if Mooney's World Cup campaign is anything to go by, she thrives under that exact same weight of expectation. Very rarely does the Aussie great falter, coming into the Hundred having been named the T20 World Cup's player of the tournament and taking out player of the final honours as well thanks to her 64 at the top of the order in the final against England at Lord's. Mooney arrives at the Rockets following two seasons with Manchester Originals (now Super Giants) and another with the London Spirit in 2022.

Sam Bates – Trent Rockets

Having played in all 11 seasons of WBBL to-date, 2026 will mark Sam Bates' first international venture outside the Australian competition as she prepares to line up for Trent Rockets. Fiercely stringent with a superb economy rate of 5.94 and an eight-wicket return for Sydney Thunder last season, the left-armer's pick-up for A$29,000 (£15,000) could add a unique element at a bargain basement price for the Rockets, who have only made it through to the women's finals once in their five-season history.

00:38 Play video Bates stars for Thunder to lead massive win

Heather Graham – Welsh Fire

Graham returns for her fifth season in the Hundred after a sensational all-round campaign for champions Hobart Hurricanes in last year's WBBL. A 16-wicket stint was the highlight of the versatile talent's year which ended with silverware, and most notably didn't require her skilful batting as often, such was the strength of the Hurricanes' top order.

01:03 Play video Graham greatness topples top Scorchers duo

Matt Short – Welsh Fire

The Adelaide Strikers skipper is barrelling into the Hundred following a supreme finish to his season with San Francisco Unicorns in the United States competition, where he mustered unbeaten scores of 94 and 121 in the Eliminator and Challenger finals respectively, albeit with both ending in losses. Alongside Nikhil Chaudhary, Short was one of only two Australians purchased at the 2026 auction held in March for A$141,000 (£75,000), joining Welsh Fire after two seasons with Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers) in 2023 and 2024.

Georgia Voll – Welsh Fire

With Sophie Devine, Heather Graham and Em Arlott already among the big-name signings from Welsh Fire, Georgia Voll's addition adds even more firepower to the already stacked line-up. The World Cup-winning opener didn't have a huge impact for Birmingham Phoenix last season, however comes into the Hundred fresh off having recently achieved the No.1 ICC batter ranking in T20Is, although she did slip down a rung in light of Beth Mooney's stellar World Cup campaign.

02:12 Play video Voll on a roll as young gun belts rapid 62

Georgia Wareham – Welsh Fire

A literal cardboard cutout of Georgia Wareham was at the Northern Superchargers celebrations after taking home last year's title – the allrounder being forced out of the competition through injury prior to the final – was the last time the gun allrounder was sighted in the Hundred. Now, a new home at Welsh Fire awaits the World Cup-winning allrounder in 2026, having made the move south after three campaigns with the Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds). The classy allrounder was awarded the WBBL|11 player of the tournament prior to being an integral part of Australia's seventh T20 World Cup-winning outfit; a more than fitting justification to the A$187,000 (£100,000) price she fetched at auction earlier this year.

03:33 Play video All-round class: The best of Wareham in WBBL|11

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire