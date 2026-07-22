Cricket star Warner pleads guilty to drink-driving

David Warner has admitted to mid-range drink-driving after having three glasses of wine on Easter Sunday

David Warner, one of Australia's greatest cricketers, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The high-profile cricketer was not required to appear in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, but his lawyer Bobby Hill said the batter was admitting to the charge of mid-range drink driving on Easter Sunday.

"The parties are in discussion about the facts," Hill said.

Warner returned a positive result for alcohol after he stopped short of a roadside test in Sydney's east on April 5.

When taken to Maroubra Police Station for a secondary test, the 39-year-old blew 0.104 – more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

His lawyer previously foreshadowed a guilty plea when speaking to reporters outside court after the matter was first mentioned in May.

"He knows what he did was wrong," Hill said at the time.

"He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber."

The Fox Cricket commentator had enjoyed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before making that decision, Hill said.

"It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate," he told reporters.

"His crime is choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."

Hill said Warner's last drink had been 11 minutes before he was pulled over by police.

The cricket star was remorseful and would ask for leniency, but he expected to be punished as any other citizen would be, the lawyer said.

Warner's sentence was set down for August 18.

Warner's admission of guilt has cast doubt over his status as captain of the Thunder, who were contacted for comment after the plea was entered.

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Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said previously after his arrest that whether he remains as captain would be "worked through" later.

"The allegations are of course concerning and we take them very seriously," he added.

"At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving."

The Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues, are part of a state government campaign to deter drink-driving.

Warner in action for Karachi Kings this season // AFP via Getty

Warner was arrested while he was on an Easter trip home from the subcontinent, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

He returned to Pakistan after being charged to resume the T20 tournament, where he averaged an impressive 51.20 with the bat in seven innings with a top score of 89 not out.