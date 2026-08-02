New Aussie U19 crop set for subcontinental challenge

Australia have announced their Under 19 squad to face India next month

Fast bowlers Will Byrom and Kasey Barton will spearhead the Australian Under 19 squad that is set to embark on a multi-format tour of India next month.

Australia have named a 16-player squad for the subcontinent trip, which will include three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against India Under 19s in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Coach Tim Nielsen will once again link up with Byrom and Barton, who are the only two members of the squad to feature at the U19 World Cup earlier this year in Zimbabwe.

The then-17-year-old Byrom starred with 10 wickets at 10.50, while Barton took four wickets as the Aussies ultimately lost to England in the semi-final by 27 runs. Both bowl right-arm pace.

Australia U19 squad: Kasey Barton (TAS/Mosman CC), Hayden Barbulovic (SA/Tea Tree Gully DCC), Eli Brain (QLD/Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club), Will Byrom (NSW/Northern District CC), Blake Cattle (NSW/Keira CC, Illawarra), Jack Czosnek (VIC/Richmond CC), Spencer Green (QLD/Toombul District Cricket Club), Connor Gregory (SA/Sturt DCC), Charlie Henderson (QLD/University of Queensland Cricket Club), Zed Hollick (WA/Scarborough CC), Matthew Lough (WA/Claremont Nedlands Cricket Club), Neel Patel (NSW/University of NSW Cricket Club), Jacob Pietz (VIC/Camberwell Magpies CC), Patrick Sullivan (VIC/Geelong CC), Theo Tsingos (QLD/Sandgate Redcliffe District Cricket Club), Thomas Vaseo (QLD/Redlands Tigers Cricket Club)

Queensland is the state with the heaviest representation with four players while Victoria and New South Wales boast three each.

"We are really pleased to provide the opportunity to some of Australia's best young players to continue their development as part of our pathways program," Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said in a statement.

"Touring India and playing against high-quality opposition in challenging conditions will be a valuable experience and test the players technically and mentally across formats."

The tour marks yet another of the steps Cricket Australia has put in place to increase the opportunities for players to experience playing quality cricket in Asia.

A CA Development squad landed in Chennai on Saturday for the now annual MRF Academy Program, with a host of state regulars and recent Australian T20I debutant Joel Davies among the 12-strong squad.

00:42 Play video Davies shines on Aussie debut with crucial three-wicket haul

The program will feature two multi-day matches, scheduled for 5–6 August and 10–11 August on spin friendly pitches.

MRF Academy Tour squad: Aryan Sharma (VIC), Doug Warren (VIC), Hugh Weibgen (QLD), Jack Sinfield (QLD), Jason Sangha (SA), Jayden Goodwin (WA), Joel Davies (NSW), Lloyd Pope (SA), Matt Gilkes (SA), Rafael MacMillan (TAS), Riley Kingsell (NSW), Steven Hogan (QLD)

Meanwhile, Australia's 'A' side will also be touring India in September for two first-class games.

While these overlap with Australia's ODIs in southern Africa, selection chair George Bailey said it was possible some players may prioritise the 'A' tour in preparation for next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour.