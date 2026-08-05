Hazlewood forecasts 'plans on the run' for Bangladesh Tests

Josh Hazlewood says the challenge of facing Bangladesh is a 'refreshing' proposition

With over 400 games of professional cricket under his belt, Josh Hazlewood has a vast knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of many of the world's best batters.

In the first Test against Bangladesh however, that pool of information will be much smaller, simply due to the fact Australia rarely play against the Tigers, especially in Test cricket.

Hazlewood missed the most recent Tests between the sides – in 2017 – and sat out the Aussies' tour there in June which included three ODIs and three T20Is.

The 34-year-old has faced the Asian nation only nine times across his illustrious, 15-year international career, with the last three of those games in various white-ball World Cups.

Combined with Australia's first Test match in Darwin in 22 years, the two-Test series present new scenarios that may challenge the Aussies' tactical preparation.

"There's a lot of unknowns going in," Hazlewood told the Unplayable Podcast.

"You've got the ground, that's an unknown. The wicket in particular, (and) the opposition in these conditions.

"So there are a lot of unknowns, but I think it's exciting.

"There's definitely footage and we can find some trends against these batters, but it might be a case of summing it up out there and coming up with plans on the run as well, which is always refreshing."

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Unplayable Podcast co-host and former Aussie quick Kane Richardson, who spent much of his youth in Darwin, has warned the Australian fast bowlers to temper their expectations regarding the conditions.

Richardson expects the drop in pitch at Marrara Stadium to play on the slower side, given the baking, dry heat Darwin receives in the winter months.

He cited the two T20Is played between Australia and South Africa at the venue last year, which displayed a bit of "up-and-down" bounce.

"I'm not sure what to expect (regarding the conditions). It's not going to be Perth Stadium, day one, or the Gabba," Richardson said on the podcast.

"I don't think it will be that typical Australian Test pitch where the quicks are super effective in terms of seam movement and swing and bounce, but it could be more similar to what Bangladeshi conditions are, in terms of low bounce."

Hazlewood, who is sitting on 295 Test wickets, said the opportunity to create plans on the fly is exciting, but admitted he likes to keep his approach as concise as possible in the longest format.

"It's a pretty simple plan (for Test cricket)," Hazlewood said.

"It's just execution and it's execution for a long period of time. Things might change a little bit out there as the day goes on or the game goes on, but in general, it's a pretty simple game plan a lot of the time.

"You have time to adapt out there. You might be halfway through your first spell and think, 'Oh, let's try this, let's try that'.

In T20, you don't have that time … if you're a touch off, it's six."

Listen to the full episode of the Unplayable Podcast in the player above or on your podcast platform of choice.

NRMA Insurance Bangladesh Test series

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 10am (local)

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 10am (local)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan