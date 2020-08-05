Men's Ashes
Unplayable Podcast special: Smith revisits Edgbaston epic
A new podcast series looks back on the 2019 Ashes with Australia's biggest names
5 August 2020, 05:52 AM AEST
The Unplayable Podcast returns with a special six-part series revisiting the 2019 Ashes. On episode one, world No.1 Test batter Steve Smith joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to chat about Australia's dominant win at Edgbaston, his epic twin hundreds and how he left the UK feeling unsatisfied.
