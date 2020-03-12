History lessons: Chappell-Hadlee contests always excite

Middle-order stability is key but top three must deliver: Finch

Since the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy was officially introduced in 2004, it has changed hands six times, but has been held by the Black Caps since it was last put up for grabs in early 2017.

The Trophy had lain dormant after Australia beat New Zealand at the 2011 World Cup in Nagpur until it was revived for the epic Eden Park clash between the sides during the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup, which New Zealand won in dramatic fashion.

That World Cup tournament sparked a renewed interest in trans-Tasman ODI clashes for the next few years.

February 2015: Black Caps take back the trophy at Eden Park

In one of the best matches of the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand prevailed by just one wicket when Kane Williamson launched Pat Cummins over the long-on boundary for six in their World Cup pool match.

Having skittled Australia for just 151, thanks to five wickets from Trent Boult, the Black Caps appeared to be on track for victory when Brendon McCullum hit a 24-ball half-century. But an incredible six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc, four of them bowled, almost helped Australia pull off a miracle.

Black Caps victorious in World Cup epic

The World Cup Final – won by Australia, lest anyone forget – was not a Chappell-Hadlee match, meaning the Black Caps kept their grip on the trans-Tasman trophy and finished the tournament with one piece of silverware at least.

February 2016: New Zealand win 2-1

In a three-match series played across the ditch in February 2016, Martin Guptill set the tone early by launching Kane Richardson onto the Eden Park roof in a whirlwind 90. With 307 on the board, Trent Boult and Matt Henry ripped the Aussies apart in Auckland – all out for 148 – in a massive 159-run win.

Guptill sends one onto the roof

In the second, Australia orchestrated their highest successful run-chase on New Zealand soil, with 98 from David Warner backed up superbly by an unbeaten 69 from Mitchell Marsh in a four-wicket win in Wellington.

Marsh, Hastings steer Aussies to victory

That set-up a thrilling decider in Hamilton, with Brendon McCullum blasting 47 from just 27 balls in typical fashion to bid farewell to the international game. Mitch Marsh looked set to guide Australia home again until controversy struck – a squeezed shot rebounded off his boot and was caught by the bowler, Henry, but the umpires referred the decision to the third umpire only after sighting a big-screen replay. NZ subsequently wrapped up the tail to send McCullum out on a high.

Marsh's controversial wicket sparks debate

November 2016: Australia win 3-0

Australia hosted New Zealand in early December and easily accounted for the tourists, running out 3-0 winners to regain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

Smith breaks SCG record with brilliant 164

David Warner was Player of the Series with a pair of hundreds, while Steve Smith made a career-best 164 on his home patch in Sydney. Between them, Warner (two) and Smith won all three Player-of-the-Match awards in the series.

Warner hits his sixth ODI century of 2016

February 2017: New Zealand win 2-0

The Black Caps claimed a thriller in game one at Eden Park in Auckland; after making 286, they reduced Australia to 6-67 before Marcus Stoinis produced the innings of his life (and one of the great knocks seen in his country's proud ODI history), blazing 11 sixes in an astonishing 146 not out to take the tourists to within six runs of victory. Unfortunately Josh Hazlewood was then run out and the Australians fell short, handing the Kiwis a one-nil lead in the series.

Quick wrap: Black Caps hold nerve to win Eden Park epic

The second match was abandoned in Napier without a ball being bowled, setting up a decider at Hamilton where a century from Ross Taylor led the Black Caps to 9-281. It was a total that, on a nice batting wicket, may have been under-par, but a career-best 6-33 from Trent Boult saw Australia bowled out for 257 to surrender the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Taylor ton and Boult six give NZ a series win

The trans-Tasman rivals next met in a fully-fledged 50-over international at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup group stage, but the trophy was not put up for grabs.

From an Australian point of view, it was a shame, after a Mitchell Starc five-wicket haul led the team in gold to an 86-run win. A replay of the 2015 World Cup final was thwarted when Australia fell at the semi-final stage to England.

Carey, Khawaja shine before Starc thunderbolts

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo