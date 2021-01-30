KFC BBL|10

Marn of the moment a surprise spin force

Australia's Test No.3 has the best bowling average and strike rate in the Big Bash League this season

AAP

30 January 2021, 01:56 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo