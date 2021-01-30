Marn of the moment a surprise spin force

Marnus Labuschagne is relishing his role as Brisbane's middle-overs wicket taker as the Brisbane Heat's unlikely KFC BBL finals tilt gathers pace.

The world's No.3 ranked Test batsman has been thrown the ball boldly by captain Chris Lynn and delivered, taking nine wickets from just 11 overs in his four matches this season.

All of Marnus Labuschagne's BBL|10 wickets (so far)

Of all players this season to have bowled more than three overs, Labuschagne has the best average (8.66) and strike rate (7.3) in the competition and he’s taken more wickets than star imports Adam Milne, Sandeep Lamichhane and Zahir Khan.

The leg-spinner has conceded for just seven runs an over too, with his 3-13 against Adelaide on Friday helping the Heat to their first BBL finals win since they won their sole title in 2013.

He’d taken just one wicket in 10 BBL games before this season.

Alongside fringe Test spinner Mitchell Swepson, who has six wickets in four games and conceded just 6.75 runs per over, they have successfully filled the void left by Afghanistan favourite Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

"I love being in the game and it's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position," Labuschagne said.

"The guys who bowl before me build the pressure and it means teams need to come hard at me at the 11, 12-over mark.

"It's the twin leggies, I love it; (Swepson and I have) played cricket for a long time together, enjoy working on plans, fields and it's great to see him bowling so well too."

Labuschagne had teammate Ben Laughlin to thank for his third wicket at the Gabba on Friday night, the 38-year-old sprinting around the boundary and leaping to take one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss Michael Nesar.

Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson said it was one of the best catches he'd ever seen.

"I didn't think he was going to get there and he pulled out the big swan dive," Labuschagne said.

"Fielding is an attitude and he's one of our best at 38, so it's great to see him leading the charge like that."

Following their loss to the Strikers a little more than a week ago, the Heat have now won three games in a row and require three more consecutive victories, the next against Sydney Thunder in Sunday's knockout final, to claim the title.

Best bowling average in BBL|10 (min six overs)

Marnus Labuschagne (Heat) – 8.66

Brendan Doggett (Thunder) – 10.75

Liam Livingstone (Scorchers) – 12.00

Jhye Richardson (Scorchers) – 13.25

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Heat) – 13.42

Best bowling strike rate in BBL|10 (min six overs)

Marnus Labuschagne (Heat) – 7.3

Zak Evans (Renegades) – 9.0

Liam Livingstone (Scorchers) – 9.0

Jhye Richardson (Scorchers) – 11.2

Brendan Doggett (Thunder) – 11.2