Ireland v New Zealand ODIs - Men

Ireland heart-break as run chase falls one run short

Martin Guptill's century anchored New Zealand but it was a nervy final over as Ireland just missed a famous win after centuries to Paul Stirling and Harry Tector

PA

16 July 2022, 09:16 AM AEST

