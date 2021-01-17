Vodafone Test Series v India

Aussies 'nowhere near aggressive enough': Ponting

Test great feels hosts should have attacked India's lower order with more short balls during potentially costly rear-guard effort

Sam Ferris

17 January 2021, 08:50 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo