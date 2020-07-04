SACA resumes search for new Redbacks head coach

Aussie greats to help select new coach with the findings from Mike Hussey's SACA review soon to be revealed

Andrew Ramsey

4 July 2020, 09:45 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo