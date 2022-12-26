Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Top Aussie Test player gong renamed in Warne's honour

Australia's top men's Test player each year will forever more be presented with the Shane Warne Award

Dave Middleton

26 December 2022, 12:07 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo