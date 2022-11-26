Weber WBBL|08

Brown returns as Strikers bat first in WBBL final

Tahlia McGrath opts to bat first in the WBBL final at North Sydney Oval as the Adelaide Strikers hunt their first title against the in-form Sixers

Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

26 November 2022, 04:35 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo