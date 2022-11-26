Brown returns as Strikers bat first in WBBL final

Tune into the Weber WBBL|08 final on 7mate, Foxtel, Kayo or ABC radio

Sydney Sixers gun Maitlan Brown has made a surprise return from injury for the Weber WBBL|08 final, as the Adelaide Strikers will bat first at North Sydney Oval after skipper Tahlia McGrath won the flip.

Brown has not played since November 5 due to a back complaint, missing the Sixers’ final six regular season games, but was named in their 15-player squad on the eve of the match.

Her inclusion is a boost for the Sixers; the right-armer had taken 12 wickets at 17 in eight games prior to her injury.

QUICK SINGLE Sixers on brink of completing stunning turnaround

Her return pushes Stella Campbell out of the Sixers’ XI, while the Strikers have named an unchanged, full-strength side.

The Sixers will have added incentive to claim their first WBBL title, after former Aussie opener Nicole Bolton announced Saturday’s game would be her final professional match.

Bolton, who played 55 matches for Australia and who called time on her state career before the last of the 21-22 season, has spent the last two seasons in magenta after six years as a Perth Scorcher.

QUICK SINGLE No sleep for the winners as Strikers eye redemption

The Sixers are looking to complete a remarkable turnaround by winning their third WBBL title after finishing last season on the bottom of the table.

The Strikers have made it to the final twice previously but fallen just short, against the Heat in WBBL|05 and again against the Scorchers last season.

Sydney Sixers XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle

Adelaide Strikers XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

WBBL|08 Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs

The Challenger: Adelaide Strikers defeat Brisbane Heat by six wickets

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers | North Sydney Oval | November 26 at 5.20pm AEDT

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC radio

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash