Jodie Fields made her international debut in a Test against India in Adelaide in February 2006. She was appointed captain of the side in 2009, becoming the first Queensland woman to captain Australia. In her first Test as captain, against England in July 2009, she made her maiden Test century with a brilliant 139 to rescue her team after they had slumped to 5-28. Fields tore her hamstring off the bone while batting in a domestic match in 2010, then slipped on wet concrete in a freak accident that put back her recovery and ruled her out of that year’s T20 World Cup, which the Aussies went on to win without her. Returning to the side, she lead Australia to a second successive T20 World Cup title in 2012 in Sri Lanka, and an ODI World Cup title in India in February 2013. She helmed Australia in the first multi-format Women’s Ashes that year, drawing the Test but Australia lost both white-ball formats. After defeat in the Test to open the return series in Australia six months later, Fields was ruled out of the remainder of the series with injury and retired soon after.