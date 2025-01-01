Welcome to OUR Eras Tour! In the lead-up to this summer's Test match at the MCG we're going to take you on a journey through the 90-year history of women's Test cricket in Australia.

The 1934-44 period was a defining time for women's cricket as it marked the birth of the Women's Ashes. The inaugural series was played during the 1934-35 season, with Australia hosting England for the first official women's Test matches. While England won the series 2-0 with one match drawn, the Australian team laid a strong foundation for the future, with players like Margaret Peden, Australia's first women's Test captain, leading the charge.

Australian cricketers showcased their talent and passion despite the dominance of the more experienced English side. Peggy Antonio, nicknamed the "Girl Grimmett" for her sharp leg-spin, was a standout performer, gaining recognition for her skill and promise.

The momentum in women's cricket was unfortunately disrupted by the outbreak of World War II in 1939, which brought international cricket to a halt.

The decade following World War II was a period of rebuilding and resurgence for women's cricket. With the war ending in 1945, international cricket resumed, and the Women's Ashes returned, reigniting the rivalry between Australia and England.

In the 1948-49 Women's Ashes series, hosted in Australia, the Australian team delivered an outstanding performance to claim their first series victory under the captaincy of Mollie Dive.

The following series in England in 1951 further highlighted the strength of the Australia cricket team, as they continued to challenge their opponents in hard-fought matches, resulting in a draw.

After almost seven years, the Women's Ashes returned in 1957-58. While the first test in Sydney was washed out, this series was a standout with Faith Thomas becoming the first Aboriginal cricketer to receive an Australian Test cap.

Betty Wilson dominated the 1957-58 series, becoming the first cricketer - male or female - to score a century and take 10 wickets in the same Test match.

The 1960s was a tricky time for Women's cricket. After the 1963 Women's Ashes series, it was 5 years before England made their way back to Australia, marking eleven years between visits. Muriel Picton led the Australian cricket team in a draw against England. This was some feat given the Australian XI for the first Ashes test featured six debutants, many of whom had not prepared for the challenge of test cricket.

This decade started with yet another draw in the 1976 Women's Ashes Series. The 1984 Series saw Australia enter its winning streak, with a 2-1 win over England despite both teams and umpires getting Gastro before the last day of the fifth test!