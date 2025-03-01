LIVE: SA set Victoria 269 runs to lift the Dean Jones Trophy

A trio of South Australians cracked half-centuries in their 7-268 after being sent in by Victoria

Stalwart Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen and Liam Scott struck half-centuries as South Australia set Victoria 269 runs to win the domestic one-day cricket title.

SA posted 7-268 from 50 overs in Saturday's battle to become the first state to lift the Dean Jones Trophy at Adelaide Oval.

Nielsen top-scored with 68 from 93 balls, Lehmann made 67 from 75 and allrounder Scott finished with a flourish with an unbeaten 54 from 37 deliveries.

South Australia XI: Mackenzie Harvey, Harry Nielsen (wk), Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope. 12th: Ben Manenti Ins: Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Liam Scott. Outs: Ben Manenti, Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham Victoria XI: Campbell Kellaway, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland. 12th: Sam Elliott In: Scott Boland. Out: Sam Elliott

Victorian captain Will Sutherland (3-67) took three of the initial four wickets and veteran Peter Siddle claimed 3-40.

Openers Nielsen and Mackenzie Harvey put on 44 runs before Sutherland ended the partnership in the eighth over.

Harvey, who hit two fours and a six in his 23 from 23 balls, chopped on to the stumps when attempting to force through the off side.

Sutherland struck again in the 14th over when Daniel Drew (13 from 21 balls) top-edged a pull shot and was caught at deep square leg.

Fergus O'Neill bounces back to get the SA skipper #OneDayCup pic.twitter.com/wuYwdfONZM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 1, 2025

SA skipper Nathan McSweeney (7 from 15) edged an attempted drive to wicketkeeper Sam Harper from the bowling of Fergus O'Neill (1-64).t

And when Jason Sangha (15 from 26) fell to Sutherland, nicking to 'keeper Harper, the South Australians had slipped to 4-118 in the 26th over.

00:52 Play video Skipper Sutherland stands tall with three scalps in final

Nielsen and Lehmann steadied with a 56-run partnership before the former was caught on the fine leg boundary from Siddle's bowling.

Lehmann then combined with Scott, who won the player of the year award, for a brisk 67-run stand.

Lehmann cracked seven fours and two sixes in his knock and Scott, who reached his half-century from 36 balls, hit seven fours and one six.

One-Day Cup standings 2024-25