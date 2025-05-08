All-conquering Aussie coach takes charge of Sixers' WBBL team

Sydney Sixers have appointed former Australia and England mentor Matthew Mott as their new women's head coach

Four-time World Cup-winning coach Matthew Mott has been appointed to take the reins of the Sydney Sixers WBBL team.

The decorated former Australia women and England men's white-ball coach fills the vacancy left by Charlotte Edwards following her departure to take on the England women's coaching role.

Mott, a Sheffield Shield-winning batter with Queensland, has signed on as head coach for the next two years after stepping into an assistant role under Greg Shipperd with the club's men's program last season, a job he will also continue in next summer.

The appointment will see the 51-year-old reunite with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner at the Sixers in Weber WBBL|11 as they look to rebound after missing the finals for the second year in a row last season.

Mott said he was absolutely delighted to take charge of the Sixers women.

"I've had a strong connection with the club over many years, so when the opportunity came up, it was one I was really keen to take on," he said.

"Having coached a number of players in the current squad, I'm looking forward to reconnecting with them – as well as working with some of the younger talent – as we push for a strong run to the WBBL finals.

"The list is already stacked with talent, including players who've achieved success at various levels. We're looking to build on that at the draft and put ourselves in a position to challenge again this (coming) season."

Under the Mott's watch and Meg Lanning's leadership, Australia's women's team achieved unrivalled global dominance during his seven-year tenure from 2015-2022, winning two T20 World Cups (2018 and 2020) and an ODI World Cup (2022), in addition to three Ashes series wins.

Mott, Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning celebrate with fans in Melbourne after winning the 2018 T20 World Cup // Getty

Mott left his Aussie post in mid-2022 to take on the England men's white-ball role, guiding the Jos Buttler-captained side to the T20 World Cup crown in October that same year in his first major tournament at the helm.

But it was the disappointing results in two subsequent global events that spelled the end of his England tenure halfway through his four-year contract as his side crashed out of the 2023 50-over World Cup with only three wins from nine games, before being eliminated by India in the semi-finals of last year's T20 showpiece.

A left-handed top-order batter, Mott played 66 first-class matches for Victoria and Queensland, amassing 3723 runs at 34 in a playing career spanning a decade before beginning his coaching journey as an assistant with NSW in 2005.

Mott rebounded quickly into coaching after being sacked by England last July, joining the Sixers as an assistant on a three-year deal ahead of KFC BBL|14. He is currently working with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, while he has also acted as a mentor to coaches of Australia's Under-19 women's side.

Sixers general manager, Rachael Haynes – a former Australian vice-captain during Mott's time in charge – said he had proven that he knows what it takes to "build a strong, winning culture".

"There are few coaches in world cricket who have achieved a similar track-record of success," Haynes said.

"'Motty' was a fantastic addition to our men's coaching group last season, and we're really pleased that he will also continue in his role assisting the BBL side, under the guidance of Greg Shipperd.

"As a club we strive to be world-class in all that we do, from our match-day experience to our on-field performances, and we're excited to see Motty bring that same world-class approach to our program over the next two years."

Mott's first key task at the helm is set to be at next month's WBBL|11 Draft where the Sixers hold the first pick.