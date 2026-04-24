Kohli's class guides RCB to big target against Titans

The Bangalore boys move into second place after a six-laden century stand between the Indian legend and Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore have jumped into second spot on the IPL ladder with an impressive five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sai Sudharsan crashed a 58-ball 100 to help the Titans to 3-205 after they were sent in, but he was outdone by a stirring 115-run stand in 9.5 overs between Virat Kohli (81 off 44) and Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27).

Aussie Tim David (10no off 9) and Krunal Pandya (23no off 12) finished things off for the home side, who reached their target of 206 with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood ended Sudharasan's charge with a simple caught and bowled after the left-hander mistimed a pull shot, but the Australian quick was more expensive that usual, conceding 1-40 from his four overs.

After Gujarat could manage only 35 from their final four overs, 37-year-old Kohli enjoyed some luck at the beginning of the RCB chase, when he was dropped at short midwicket by Washington Sundar off Mohammed Siraj.

At the other end, England's young star Jacob Bethell turned out for his first IPL appearance of the season, and hit three fours in his 14 before being dismissed by Siraj.

His exit paved the way for the Kohli-Padikkal show, and the pair blazed 10 sixes between them to get the run chase motoring. When they parted at 2-141 in the 13th over, RCB were above the asking rate, and though they suffered a mini-collapse of 4-32 in three overs, they never looked particularly troubled in reaching the target.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 6 5 0 0 1 1.42 0 11 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 7 5 2 0 0 1.101 0 10 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 7 5 2 0 0 0.79 0 10 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 7 4 3 0 0 0.82 0 8 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 7 3 4 0 0 0.118 0 6 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 3 3 0 0 -0.13 0 6 7 Gujarat Titans GUT 7 3 4 0 0 -0.79 0 6 8 Mumbai Indians MI 7 2 5 0 0 -0.736 0 4 9 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 7 2 5 0 0 -1.277 0 4 10 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 7 1 5 0 1 -0.879 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)