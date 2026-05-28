India top England in pre-World Cup T20 series opener

England could only manage 8-150 in response to India's 7-188

Hosts England have been outplayed by India, falling to a 38-run defeat in Chelmsford in the opening match of a three-game series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India are in the same group as Australia for the T20 World Cup that begins June 13.

England, who still await the return of Danni Wyatt-Hodge from maternity leave and Nat Sciver-Brunt from injury, were set 189 to win but managed just 8-150 with their batting line-up failing to convince.

Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley opened but were unable to make much impact, before Amy Jones hit 67 off 48 balls. But it was as good as it got as they failed to build on a promising 3-120.

Earlier, Lauren Bell started well for England with two early wickets, claiming the wicket of Smriti Mandhana before Shafali Verma was out for just two.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia then took 27 from the second over but were bowled by Issy Wong.

Stand-in captain Charlie Dean removed both set batters in the 14th over as England threatened to retaliate.

Bhatia was out for 54, Rodrigues was caught and bowled for 69 and Richa Ghosh was caught by Wong, as India wobbled.

Deepti Sharma struck four boundaries in her 22 from 13 balls to get India to 7-188.

The three-match series continues at Bristol on Saturday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video