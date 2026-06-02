Zampa returns as Aussies bank on spin in second ODI

Australia inserted in second ODI in Lahore with their star leg-spinner cleared to return from a neck spasm

Australia have picked just one specialist fast bowler as they seek to level their ODI series against Pakistan with star spinner Adam Zampa cleared to play in tonight's second match in Lahore.

Zampa was a late withdrawal from Saturday's series opener in Rawalpindi that Australia lost by five wickets due to a neck spasm and passed a fitness test prior to the toss that confirmed his return to the side on Tuesday.

Towering quick Billy Stanlake makes way for the leg-spinner, leaving Nathan Ellis as the sole specialist seamer, with support from allrounder Cameron Green, who was unused in the first ODI.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed Australia XI: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c) (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Stand-in Aussie skipper Josh Inglis will have up to six spin options at his disposal as the side attempts to avoid a third straight ODI series loss to Pakistan, with Zampa, fellow leggie Tanveer Sangha, Matt Kuhnemann and all-round options Matt Short, Matt Renshaw and potentially Marnus Labuschagne forming the rest of the tourists' attack.

Cooper Connolly meanwhile has joined the squad in Lahore following Mitch Marsh's withdrawal from the series due to an ankle injury, but is not in the XI for tonight's match.

Kuhnemann said on match eve that Australia were expecting similar conditions to what that encountered in Rawalpindi where their top seven batters all fell to spin bowling.

"It looks like it should turn (with) still another day to go," he said.

"We know what were going to come up against this time so we can get a better result.

"We all know how world-class (Zampa) is and his leadership he brings (is crucial) to this group right now."

04:59 Play video 'We know that': Renshaw on spin conditions after first ODI loss

Kuhnemann, Sangha and Labuschagne's leg-spin claimed a wicket each to go with Ellis' two as Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghori (65) led the hosts' successful chase of Australia's 200 all out on Saturday, finishing on 5-202 to take a one-nil lead with more than seven overs to spare.

Pakistan have named an unchanged side for the second ODI as they seek a series-clinching victory.

Australia have lost their past two men's ODI series to Pakistan 2-1, in 2024 at home and in 2022 in Pakistan.

Thursday's third ODI will also be played in Lahore before Australia heads to Bangladesh for another three-match one-day series, followed by three T20 internationals.

"For our team right now we're just thinking about winning this series in Pakistan," Kuhnemann said.

"There's no real surprise when we come here and we get spinning wickets, so it's being able to perform on those wickets."

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem

May 30: First ODI, Pakistan won by five wickets

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket