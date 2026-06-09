Bulls, Heat seeking new coaches after Botha resignation

Johan Botha has stepped down from state and BBL contracts with a season to run on each

Johan Botha has today resigned as coach of the Bulls and Brisbane Heat men's teams despite having another year to run on his contract, Queensland Cricket announced today.

Former South African international Botha had coached both sides for the past two years after replacing Wade Seccombe in 2024, just four months after the latter led the Heat to a Big Bash title.

Under Botha's watch, the Heat have missed the BBL finals in both seasons since, while Queensland played off in the Sheffield Shield final in his first season in charge and finished third last summer.

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The 44-year-old was initially signed to a three-year deal, but Queensland Cricket issued a release saying that Botha informed the organisation on Tuesday he would step down.

"While we haven't achieved all of our on-field goals in that time, Johan has made a strong contribution towards the development of the next generation of Queensland and Brisbane Heat players," QC chief executive Terry Svenson said. "Despite this decision, Johan's contributions to our high-performance group have been valued.

"We wish he and his family every success in the future and thank him for his efforts across the Sheffield Shield, One-Day Cup and BBL competitions."

Botha is the third men's state coach who won't be returning next summer after Adam Voges stepped away from the Western Australia role and veteran mentor Greg Shipperd was sacked by NSW.

The Heat will also be one of three clubs with a new men's coach in KFC BBL|16 after Shipperd and Trevor Bayliss were moved on by Sydney Sixers and Thunder respectively, with James Hopes (Sixers) and Andrew Flintoff (Thunder) recently appointed as their replacements.

Voges will continue to lead Perth Scorchers men's side with Beau Casson taking the reins as WA head coach, while Brad Haddin is the new NSW Blues coach.

The decision to part ways with Botha comes after Bennett King returned to Queensland Cricket in April as high performance manager, replacing former Bulls fast bowler Joe Dawes who resigned after two-and-a-half years in the role.

The Queensland role marked Botha's first appointment as head coach of a first-class program, having previously been an assistant for Adelaide Strikers - where he worked alongside Dawes - as well as leading various T20 franchise teams around the world, including in Pakistan, the UAE and the Caribbean.

Both the Heat and Bulls playing lists faced significant injury challenges during Botha's two years at the helm. Heat spearheads Spencer Johnson (seven games in the past two seasons) and Michael Neser (four in BBL|14 before international commitments kept him to just two appearances last season) both missed significant time.

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Botha's side used 25 players in the Sheffield Shield last season, including four fast bowlers from off their contract list following season-ending injuries to Mark Steketee (hamstring), Tom Whitney (foot stress fracture), Callum Vidler (back) and Gurinder Sandhu (knee).

But QC will now take a new direction with their emerging young group, with the new coach to be tasked with nurturing next generation stars like fast bowlers Vidler (aged 20), Tom Straker (21), Whitney (23), Jem Ryan (22), Tom Balkin (22), Oli Patterson (20) and Charlie Lachmund (18).

The Bulls batting stocks are also bright with Aussie Under-19 representatives Steven Hogan (18) and Tom Campbell (21) awarded state rookie contracts last month, joining 2024 U19 World Cup-winning skipper Hugh Weibgen (21) on the Queensland list.

Queensland haven't confirmed whether they will split the Bulls and Heat coaching roles, but said in its statement that the organisation will "begin an immediate search to secure a new head coach for the coming 2026-27 season".

QC last separated the two men's head coach roles when Darren Lehmann led the Heat from 2019 to 2021 before Seccombe took on both positions ahead of BBL|11.

Former Queensland and Heat women's coach Ashley Noffke, who now works as a bowling coach with Pakistan men's team, was among the final candidates when Botha was appointed to the role and is again being touted as an option for the Bulls and Heat roles.

Queensland players started their 2026-27 preseason this month, welcoming back veteran quick Cameron Gannon who switched states from WA following a career-best 42-wicket Shield campaign last summer.