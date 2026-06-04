Captain fit to lead England's T20 World Cup tilt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has overcome a calf injury and will lead England when the T20 World Cup kicks off next week

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been declared fit for this month's T20 World Cup after completing her recovery from a calf tear.

Sciver-Brunt sat out recent series against New Zealand and India because of the injury to her left leg, including Tuesday night's impressive six-wicket victory over India in Taunton.

But the 33-year-old will lead England into their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 12.

"Nat's fine and ready to go. It's really good for us that she's coming back into the team and is hitting the ball well,'' England coach Charlotte Edwards told Sky Sports.

"She probably won't bowl, but her batting is something that she's best in the world at.

"She wants to bat at number three. She has done well in global franchises there and that's where she wants to be. It's important she bats where she wants."

England wrapped up a 2-1 series victory over India in their final match before the World Cup as Alice Capsey starred with 82 off 43 balls.

Capsey's player-of-the-match performance has given Edwards a selection headache against Sri Lanka, with the 21-year-old thought to be most under threat from Sciver-Brunt's return.

"Alice has been in our plans because she can bat 360 (degrees), she can bowl and she is a brilliant fielder,'' Edwards said.

"Those are the players you want in your team.

"She has worked very hard on her game and it is really pleasing to see her get her rewards. She has all the shots, it's knowing when to play them.

"We have worked with her technically and she has committed to that. It is special to see her play well in big games against big teams."

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, with all matches to be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video in Australia.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video