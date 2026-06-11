Revised schedule puts Aussie women in the spotlight

Australia's women will play marquee ODI series against New Zealand, ahead of men's 150th Anniversary Test, as fixture squeeze created by ICC sees three matches drop off calendar

The Australian women's team will be in the spotlight ahead of next summer's men's 150th Anniversary Test celebrations after Cricket Australia's fixture reshuffle for Sophie Molineux's side.

The ICC's surprise announcement earlier this month that it was rescheduling next year's inaugural Women's Champions Trophy T20 tournament from June to February created a clash with CA's planned marquee ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.

The White Ferns will instead now make two separate trips to Australia, playing three T20Is in October and returning for three ODIs in March.

The final two of those ODI matches will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval in the days leading up to the 150th Anniversary Test match at the MCG.

It will include a day-night fixture on March 8, International Women's Day, which is also the Labour Day public holiday in Victoria. It will be the first fully-fledged international match played at Junction Oval under the venue's new light towers.

The third ODI will be played on March 10, the day before the 150th Anniversary Test begins at the MCG.

Reported plans for England's Test side to have a day-night practice match at Junction Oval – following criticism of their preparation during last summer's Ashes series when the bulk of their squad skipped the pink-ball PM's XI match in Canberra – are yet to be confirmed but are understood to be scheduled prior to the women's matches.

The original women's international schedule had allowed for three-match ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh in October, but the crunch has seen New Zealand replace Bangladesh for the T20I matches, with time and venue details remaining the same.

It means Australia's women's team will play nine matches at home next summer, down from the originally scheduled 12. Australia is obliged to play ODIs against both Bangladesh and New Zealand in the Women’s World Championship cycle, which forms the qualification pathway to the ODI World Cup.

CA's scheduling and operations boss Peter Roach said the amended schedule "provides the best possible outcomes for the teams and fans".

"We're particularly excited that women’s cricket will feature prominently in the lead up to the 150th Anniversary Test with the historic first international match under lights at Junction Oval.

"We are thankful to Bangladesh and NZ for their cooperation and understanding – particularly NZ for agreeing to travel to Australia twice."

Tickets to the women's international summer of cricket will go on sale from July 23.

NRMA Insurance Women's ODI Series v Bangladesh

First ODI: Friday, October 9 (D/N)

Second ODI: Sunday, October 11 (D/N)

Third ODI: Wednesday, October 14 (D/N)

* All matches played at Allan Border Field starting at 1:50pm AEST

NRMA Insurance Women's T20 Series v New Zealand

First T20I: Sunday, October 18

Second T20I: Tuesday, October 20

Third T20I: Thursday, October 22

* All matches played at North Sydney Oval starting at 7:15pm AEDT

NRMA Insurance Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: Saturday, March 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 2:50pm AEDT (D/N)

Second ODI: Monday, March 8, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 2:50pm AEDT (D/N)

Third ODI: Wednesday, March 10, Junction Oval, Melbourne, 10:05am AEDT

All women's international matches will be shown live on Seven, 7Plus, Kayo Sports and Foxtel