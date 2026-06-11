Aussies face the unknown to end 50-year Manchester drought

Australia must be be prepared to be adaptable as they face a crunch T20 World Cup opener at a venue that's not hosted the team for half a century

The last time the Australian women's cricket team played at Old Trafford, Australia was navigating the aftermath of the Whitlam dismissal, ABBA's Fernando was topping the charts and Evonne Goolagong won a third-straight Australian open title.

That year was 1976, and Aussie skipper Margaret Jennings led her country in a drawn Test at the iconic Manchester venue.

The first ODI World Cup had been held just three years prior, and the arrival of T20 cricket was still many decades away.

Suffice to say, none of Australia's current T20 World Cup squad have played an international match at Old Trafford, where they will launch their campaign against South Africa on Saturday.

It is a high stakes game for the 'group of death' – which also features another tournament fancy in India – and the Proteas are in the same boat as Australia, having never played at the ground in any format.

Fortunately for captain Sophie Molineux, the majority of her players will be able to draw on recent experience from the Hundred as they look to navigate what will likely be a decisive Group A encounter.

Twelve squad members have played at least one game at Old Trafford, with former Manchester Originals opener Beth Mooney holding a strong record at the ground, averaging 28.42 at a strike rate of 125.15, with a high score of 99no from eight innings.

02:31 Play video Aussie stars pick teammates set to dominate the T20 World Cup

"I think that's huge," Molineux said of her teammates' experience.

"We've spoken about this a little bit – our squad's had a lot of experience over here in England, if it's not playing for Australia, it's through either County cricket or the Hundred.

"We'll definitely be leaning into that, and players like Grace Harris have spent a lot of time out here and scored a lot of runs in England as well ... (we need to) make sure we make use of all that knowledge."

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt will also look to draw on her own success in Manchester, where she is the venue's leading run scorer in women's domestic 20-over cricket, averaging 35.28 from eight knocks.

Of course, English conditions and pitches in early June are likely to differ from those seen in August during the Hundred, a factor Australia will need to take into account in their planning.

That could prove decisive in whether or not leg-spinner Alana King gets a call-up. Old Trafford has a reputation as one of the UK's more spin-friendly venues, while wet weather in the lead-up to Saturday's game could also impact the conditions.

"(It's) a little bit of an unknown, it's probably always going to be just on the slower side compared to Australian (pitches), so there's that ... there's been some T20 Blast games there more recently, so we'll have a look, and see what that presents us," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said this week.

"I think we're pretty close (to picking the XI) – I think once we get up to Manchester and have a bit of a closer look at those conditions that we'll start to really feel like what that looks like for game one.

"At least we'll get a chance to train and adapt a little bit. But that's going to be one thing we're going to have to really good at in game ones is adapting to those conditions, because you don't really know until you actually get out there.

"We'll get all the data and intel that we can, of course, but I think you don't really know until you actually get out there."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video