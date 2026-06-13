Campbelle leads Windies to emotional win over NZ

Shemaine Campbelle's stunning 90 not out led the West Indies to a statement seven-wicket win over reigning T20 World Cup title holders New Zealand in Southampton.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s career best T20I score spearheaded a pursuit of 163, the second-highest successful run chase in women’s T20 World Cup history, which was completed with one ball to spare.

New Zealand, who had earlier been pegged back by Aaliyah Alleyne’s four wickets, were left to rue a string of dropped chances and missed stumpings as captain Melie Kerr’s landmark 100th T20I appearance ended in defeat.

New Zealand were put in after losing the toss but Isabella Gaze was quickly into her stride. An audacious scoop over the wicketkeeper’s head in the second over set the tone and she dominated an opening partnership of 49 with Georgia Plimmer, who picked out Deandra Dottin at deep backward square leg from the penultimate ball of the Powerplay.

Kerr made just five when she chipped straight to Karishma Ramharack at mid-on off the bowling of Alleyne, with Gaze following suit in identical fashion two balls later.

From 3-56, Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday rebuilt with a stand of 45 before Devine was well caught by Jahzara Claxton running in from the deep.

Halliday kept the White Ferns on the front foot before she became Alleyne’s fourth scalp, though Maddy Green’s unbeaten 35 from 22 balls injected late momentum as the West Indies were set 163 to win.

The chase got off to a shaky start as a mix-up between Hayley Matthews, who had just struck consecutive boundaries, and her opening partner Qiana Joseph saw the latter run out in the second over.

Matthews survived a let-off in the next over, Izzy Sharp putting down a chance at deep backward square leg from the bowling of Rosemary Mair with the batter on nine.

No.3 Campbelle settled in alongside her skipper and the pair took the score to 1-69 at the 10-over stage, the wicketkeeper-batter successfully reviewing an lbw verdict off Melie Kerr.

Both batters were dropped in the following over, which also saw Matthews hit an imperious six over extra cover, but the skipper's lives ran out on 48 when Green held on to a routine chance at long-on from the bowling of Jess Kerr.

Campbelle became the aggressor, clearing the ropes twice in the same Melie Kerr over to bring up her maiden T20I half century.

She kicked on brilliantly from there, despite losing the company of Deandra Dottin, to leave four needed from the final over.

That became one from two balls, with 20-year-old Claxton on strike, and the pair scrambled through for a leg-bye to start the celebrations.

Campbelle finished with seven fours and three sixes in her sparkling 62-ball knock, the emotion of the occassion seeing her in floods of tears as she was embraced by teammates after a match that will go down in Caribbean cricket folklore.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.25 0 0 0 2 2 Bangladesh Women BAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 India Women IND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Netherlands Women NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Pakistan Women PAK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 South Africa Women SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.25 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.35 0 0 0 2 2 Scotland Women SCO 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 West Indies Women WI 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.118 0 0 0 2 4 New Zealand Women NZ 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.118 0 0 0 0 5 Ireland Women IRE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 6 Sri Lanka Women SL 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.35 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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