Deepti snares 5-10 as India crush Pakistan

India continued their dominant record over Pakistan, with Smriti Mandhana finding form before Deepti Sharma bagged five at Edgbaston

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Pakistani batters failed to withstand the pressure from Indian spinners as they lost seven wickets for 31 runs to suffer a 64-run loss to their bitter rivals in ‌the Twenty20 World Cup at Edgbaston.

Deepti Sharma, whose five-wicket haul helped India to win the 50-over World Cup final ‌last year, took five wickets again, this time for just 10 runs, as Pakistan collapsed for 106, far short of the target ‌of 171 in a battle of nerves in the Birmingham Group A clash.

"I varied my pace in every ball," said player-of-the-match Sharma.

"I always believe... whenever the time will come I'll step up for the team. That's how I play and bowl."

Like in the men's World Cup game earlier this year, there was no handshake between the captains once again as India's Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat.

Her decision almost backfired when Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues fell in the first four overs.

But Smriti Mandhana and Kaur added 91 for the ⁠third wicket. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (2-33) caught Mandhana (68) in the ‌14th over ​and got Kaur (36) caught soon after, arresting India's momentum.

Under pressure again Richa Ghosh (34 off 17 balls) dug India out of the rut, ​hitting Tasmia Rubab for three fours and a six to collect 23 from the 19th over and taking them to 6-170.

Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza scored 37 off Indian ​seamers ​in the first four overs, forcing Kaur ​to bring on spinner Sharma, dismissing Feroza and Ayesha Zafar in her first two overs.

Fellow spinner Shree Charani (3-21) sent back Saira Jabeen early, before opener Muneeba (41) was run out by Sharma's direct throw, leaving Pakistan at 4-75. Sana fell soon after for a duck, kicking off the collapse.

Sharma then wrapped up the match with three wickets in the 17th ​over.

Both of her sixes flew over the mid-wicket rope and by the time she was out for 50 off 33 balls at 67-1 in the eighth over, Bangladesh were almost halfway home.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.25 0 0 0 2 2 India Women IND 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.2 0 0 0 2 3 Bangladesh Women BAN 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.407 0 0 0 2 4 Netherlands Women NED 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.407 0 0 0 0 5 Pakistan Women PAK 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.2 0 0 0 0 6 South Africa Women SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.25 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.35 0 0 0 2 2 Scotland Women SCO 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 West Indies Women WI 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.118 0 0 0 2 4 New Zealand Women NZ 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.118 0 0 0 0 5 Ireland Women IRE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 6 Sri Lanka Women SL 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.35 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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