Mooney plays down injury fears after Voll's unexpected role

Australia's bold call to go into the World Cup without a back-up wicketkeeper was tested against the Netherlands

04:59 Play video 'Back-up to the back-up!' Voll on how she ended up keeping

Beth Mooney has confirmed she sat out Australia's fielding innings against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure ahead of the business end of the T20 World Cup, as she praised teammate Georgia Voll's efforts as a surprise stand-in.

Voll, a top-order batter and part-time bowler, was thrust behind the stumps at the Rose Bowl on Saturday after Mooney reported back spasms during her match-winning innings of 74.

"I'm fine. Just a bit of back issues from all the travel," Mooney told cricket.com.au following Australia's 98-run win.

"It's precautionary. We've got some big games coming up, and there's only one of me in the squad, as we just found out.

Voll, 22, was Australia's third-choice wicketkeeper in their squad of 15 but was called up with Phoebe Litchfield currently rehabbing a quad injury and travelling reserve Tahlia Wilson unable to be used without an official, permanent squad change.

With this in mind, Voll was put through her paces during Friday's training session in Southampton, but never imagined her services would be required, and certainly not so soon.

With no gloves of her own, she borrowed Mooney's – fortunately, they share a sponsor in Gray Nicholls – and did receive solid feedback with former Australia 'keeper-turned-commentator Julia Price describing her as a "natural" on the broadcast.

"Pip, our doctor, came over and said, 'Volly, I think you're keeping', so then I had to hustle upstairs, tap Moons on the shoulder and say, 'Where's your kit, I need it'," Voll said following the match.

"It felt very ugly. I don't really know how it looked, but every time it came up on the big screen, I was like, 'ew'.

"It was pretty fun ... it did feel a bit odd that I had to keep in a game for Australia, that's for sure.

"That's something that I will probably remember for a long time, because it's something that I wouldn't think would happen."

Makeshift 'keeper Georgia Voll celebrates her catch // ICC/Getty

Before Saturday, Voll's wicketkeeping resume on PlayCricket featured a solitary catch taken in 2016-17, when she was 13 years old.

It took the Queenslander just eight deliveries to pouch her first at international level, hanging onto a chance off the bowling of Kim Garth – a fact not lost on Mooney.

"I haven't got any dismissals this tournament, and she catches one in the second over – (I thought) you're kidding me," Mooney laughed.

While Mooney's predicament does not appear to be serious, Saturday's match was a test of Australia's decision to go into the World Cup without a specialist back-up wicketkeeper in their squad.

Australia had a record total of 219 on the board against the tournament's only amateur team in the Netherlands, easing the pressure on Voll.

The stakes would no doubt be higher if the same situation arose against a stronger opponent or in a knockout match – although Mooney's situation may well have also been managed differently under other circumstances.

But Voll's ability to fill the void was also a testament to her own talent and the Australian squad's versatility.

The wicketkeeping conundrum is one Australia had not faced for a decade, but the retirement of Alyssa Healy earlier this year and Mooney's ascension to full-time 'keeper meant they no longer had a built-in back-up in their best XI.

With Beth Mooney sidelined, Georgia Voll was the one to step up with the gloves in a unique situation.



Australia's conundrum: https://t.co/tbabXUL2og pic.twitter.com/qWIGrm8smT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 20, 2026

Litchfield, who has also never kept at senior level, has been working on her keeping since January and was seen as the stop-gap option if a situation like Saturday's arose, with Wilson on hand should a permanent replacement be required.

"Having 'Moons' go down is super unfortunate because she's such a world-class keeper, but having to turn to someone who's not really kept ever (and who) does a tidy enough job, it does show that depth within our side," Ashleigh Gardner said.

"It's certainly not something that we had planned for, but when these things pop up, people are really willing to just take whatever it is and go with the role that they're asked to do.

"For (Voll) today it was to wicketkeep, hopefully going forward that's not called upon again."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video