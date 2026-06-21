Recalled Dunkley stars as England smash Scotland

Back in the side with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt injured, the right-hander hit 57 in England's third straight World Cup win

Sophia Dunkley has starred on her England recall to help the tournament hosts maintain their perfect record at the T20 World Cup.

Playing in her first game of the tournament with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt sitting out Saturday's clash with Scotland due to calf injury, Dunkley smashed 57 from 37 balls as England beat their northern neighbours by 38 runs at Headingley.

The right-hander was in second ball of the match after opener Amy Jones was caught at cover for golden duck off spinner Kirstie Gordon.

Gordon, who represented England at the 2018 T20 World Cup and played the 2019 Ashes Test against Australia, also dismissed Jones' opening partner Danni Wyatt-Hodge for seven to finish with 2-30 from her four overs.

Dunkley was dropped three times, twice in two balls off Gordon, hitting eight fours and a six in a player-of-the-match performance before she was out caught in the deep in the 11th over.

"It was great to get back out there," Dunkley said. "That's tournament cricket, all 15 (squad players) are so important in a World Cup and you try to stay ready on the sidelines.

"It was nice to fit in and contribute and the most important thing was we got the two points."

England No.4 Alice Capsey provided great support with a 25-ball 40, while there were contributions from former skipper Heather Knight (25), Freya Kemp (39 off 16) and Dani Gibson (30 off 11).

Kemp and Gibson crunched 59 runs from the last three overs to lift England to 5-200 from their 20 overs after being sent in.

It was only the fifth 200-plus total in women's T20 World Cup history and England has three of them, with Australia equalling their record score of 219 earlier on Saturday in their win over the Netherlands.

Charlie Dean, standing in as skipper for Sciver-Brunt, took the first wicket of Katherine Fraser (23) after she and opening partner Darcey Carter (29) gave Scotland's chase a fast start.

Scotland's pursuit died at 7-162 but they were matching England early on, racing to 1-52 in the Powerplay.

When Sophie Ecclestone bowled Kathryn Bryce – collecting her 150th T20 international wicket – and Carter, Scotland hopes faded. Those hopes were gone when Sarah Bryce was out for 34 off 24 in the 14th over.

Five England bowlers shared wickets, with left-arm spinner Ecclestone returning the best figures with 2-23.

England are top of group two with three wins from three games, with Scotland in fourth on two points after opening their tournament with a 40-run win over Ireland.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 2 2 0 0 0 0 3.975 0 0 0 4 3 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 4 South Africa Women SA 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.097 0 0 0 2 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 2 2 0 0 0 0 0.233 0 0 0 4 3 New Zealand Women NZ 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.063 0 0 0 2 4 Scotland Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.083 0 0 0 2 5 Sri Lanka Women SL 2 1 1 0 0 0 -2.04 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.054 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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