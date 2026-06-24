England book semi-final spot after seeing off Windies

Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s fine tournament continued with a half-century that helped England secure a T20 World Cup semi-final spot with a 38-run victory against the West Indies at Lord’s.

It followed the opener’s hundred against Sri Lanka in their first game, while Heather Knight added 43 as England posted 7-186.

The West Indies were unable to keep up with the required run-rate in their chase, despite Chinelle Henry's half-century, the controversial dismissal of captain Hayley Matthews and some sloppy England fielding that saw them put down five chances, as they fell to their first defeat of the tournament after reaching 5-148.

The Windies opted to bowl first and removed Amy Jones in the first over. Wyatt-Hodge took Henry’s next over for 17 as the seamer struggled to adjust to the Lord’s slope in the Caribbean team's first-ever game at the venue.

Wyatt-Hodge reached a 32-ball half-century in the 12th over in a 66-run partnership with Alice Capsey (28).

Knight swept her first legal delivery for four, but was dropped by Matthews on 14. The innings descended into chaos in the 16th over as Wyatt-Hodge was run out for 65 after being called through for a quick single by Knight. The same fate befell the England veteran Knight after a quickfire 43 thanks to some quick reactions from Shemaine Campbelle behind the stumps.

England's 7-186 was the highest women's T20I score recorded at Lord’s, the venue where Australia meet India on Sunday.

"It's T20, you have to come out be brave and show intent. Yeah, it was my night," Wyatt-Hodge said after they played in temperatures of 32 degrees in London.

"That was the hottest I have ever played in England. It was very close to back in Dubai a couple of years ago, it was very dry heat, but I really enjoyed myself out there.

"I thought the girls batted really well to get that total. It is always a little bit tricky to bat here at Lord's, but I thought we came out all guns blazing and everyone contributed."

Hayley Matthews reacts to her dismissal with Aussie umpire Eloise Sheridan // Getty

It took until the fourth over for the Windies to hit a boundary, and Matthews was out three balls later for 14 by TV umpire Nimali Perera on review.

Big appeals by England wicketkeeper Jones for a caught behind off Linsey Smith were initially ignored and while a spike was visible on UltraEdge, there was a gap between bat and ball. Perera eventually sided with the technology, much to Matthews' bemusement.

"Not everything goes your way when you get those occasions ... I'd certainly felt that I definitely did not hit it," Matthews said.

"At the end of the day, the umpire's decision has got to be final. Clear gap between bat and ball, but got to respect umpire's decision."

Campbelle hit Lauren Bell for the game’s first six, and Deandra Dottin struck three consecutive boundaries off Charlie Dean before holing out to long-on for 19.

Sophie Ecclestone and a second for Dean reduced the Wineis to 4-69, and it coudl have been worse if not for some poor dropped catches by England, no fewer than four chances put down.

Henry reached a 29-ball half-century in the final over as Smith put down yet another chance, but it mattered little as the Windies fell 38 runs short.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.831 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8 2 West Indies Women WI 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.008 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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