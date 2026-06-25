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Match Report:

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India 'all set for Australia' after seeing off Bangladesh

AP
Match Report
AP

India will be playing for their survival in Sunday's blockbuster against Group 1 leaders Australia after they overpowered Bangladesh in Manchester

India accounted for Bangladesh by five wickets and simplified its T20 World Cup ambitions on Thursday: Beat the mighty Australians on Sunday to reach the semi-finals.

India endured a poor fielding display to limit Bangladesh to 8-136, then chased that down at 5-139 with 19 balls remaining at Old Trafford.

The decisive last group match with Australia is on Sunday at a sold-out Lord's. Sophie Molineux's Australians have cruised to four wins from four, including against South Africa, which thrashed India last Sunday.

T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up

"All set for Australia," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur declared. "We'll get a lot of confidence if we win that."

If they do not, they will be heading home.

South Africa kept the pressure on India by posting 1-208 and thumping the winless Netherlands by 88 runs in Bristol. Opener Tazmin Brits hit her maiden T20 century.

Ultimately, Bangladesh's biggest mistake was to drop Shafali Verma behind the stumps in the first over. Verma broke the chase in the Powerplay — 1-63 — then reached a fifty off 29 balls, her second of the tournament.

Australia hopeful of Litchfield return for Lord's showdown

She was stumped on 53 soon after but India could cruise, as Yastika Bhatia added 23 and Jemimah Rodrigues 26.

"Was sad I got out," Verma said. "Would've been happier had I batted through."

India was sloppy in the field, dropped four catches early and medium-pacer Nandani Sharma was warned twice for running the pitch. But Bangladesh's lack of power-hitters undermined their chance to cash in.

Juairiya Ferdous was caught and bowled by Sharma on 33 in the ninth over and the only other big contributor was captain Nigar Sultana Joty, who was stumped on 32 near the end.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1

Group 1

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Australia Women Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8
2 India Women India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6
3 South Africa Women South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6
4 Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4
5 Pakistan Women Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.831 0 0 0 0
6 Netherlands Women Netherlands Women NED 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.64 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Group 2

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 England Women England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8
2 West Indies Women West Indies Women WI 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.008 0 0 0 6
3 New Zealand Women New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4
4 Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4
5 Scotland Women Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2
6 Ireland Women Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video

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