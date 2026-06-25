India 'all set for Australia' after seeing off Bangladesh

India will be playing for their survival in Sunday's blockbuster against Group 1 leaders Australia after they overpowered Bangladesh in Manchester

India accounted for Bangladesh by five wickets and simplified its T20 World Cup ambitions on Thursday: Beat the mighty Australians on Sunday to reach the semi-finals.

India endured a poor fielding display to limit Bangladesh to 8-136, then chased that down at 5-139 with 19 balls remaining at Old Trafford.

The decisive last group match with Australia is on Sunday at a sold-out Lord's. Sophie Molineux's Australians have cruised to four wins from four, including against South Africa, which thrashed India last Sunday.

"All set for Australia," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur declared. "We'll get a lot of confidence if we win that."

If they do not, they will be heading home.

South Africa kept the pressure on India by posting 1-208 and thumping the winless Netherlands by 88 runs in Bristol. Opener Tazmin Brits hit her maiden T20 century.

Ultimately, Bangladesh's biggest mistake was to drop Shafali Verma behind the stumps in the first over. Verma broke the chase in the Powerplay — 1-63 — then reached a fifty off 29 balls, her second of the tournament.

She was stumped on 53 soon after but India could cruise, as Yastika Bhatia added 23 and Jemimah Rodrigues 26.

"Was sad I got out," Verma said. "Would've been happier had I batted through."

India was sloppy in the field, dropped four catches early and medium-pacer Nandani Sharma was warned twice for running the pitch. But Bangladesh's lack of power-hitters undermined their chance to cash in.

Juairiya Ferdous was caught and bowled by Sharma on 33 in the ninth over and the only other big contributor was captain Nigar Sultana Joty, who was stumped on 32 near the end.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8 2 India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6 3 South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.831 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.64 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8 2 West Indies Women WI 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.008 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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