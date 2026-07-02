Aussies optimistic on Perry's fitness for T20 World Cup final

The picture around Ellyse Perry's fitness to become clearer once Australia commence training at Lord's on Friday

Australia are "confident" Ellyse Perry will take her place in Sunday's T20 World Cup final at Lord's, even as coach Shelley Nitschke admits she is unsure on the extent of the injury after the star allrounder retired hurt during Australia's semi-final victory.

Perry walked from the field after facing seven deliveries against the West Indies, reporting quad 'awareness', with the move later described as precautionary given Australia's dominant position in the match.

Speaking to reporters from London on Thursday, Nitschke said Australia would have a clearer picture of how Perry was shaping up for the final, to be played against the winner of Thursday's second semi between England and South Africa, once they resumed training ahead of the final.

Australia have had two days off since that semi-final win at The Oval and will train at Lord's on Friday and Saturday.

"Hopefully she's come through okay and is available on Sunday," Nitschke said.

"We don't really have a clear picture of what that looks like.

"We're confident, but just not completely 100 per cent sure of how that's gone at the moment."

Australia are set to play their first global tournament final since 2023 on Sunday after cruising through the group stage and semi-final.

Perry has been key to that run, producing her strongest ever T20 World Cup with the bat while also taking four wickets.

Her 185 runs at 46.25, with a strike rate of 135.03, included her 38-ball 56 against India that knocked Harmanpreet Kaur's team out of the tournament.

Given the occasion and Perry's importance to the middle-order, Nitschke said there was the potential for the 35-year-old to play even if not 100 per cent fit.

"I think there's still certain things that she'll want to be able to do as well, to be able to still contribute to the team and hold her own, whether that's in the field or running between the wickets," Nitschke said.

"But there is that element of 'this is a World Cup final', so what's our tolerance there.

"So certainly (there's) a slightly different lens than perhaps some other times."

Australia took an ultra-cautious approach to injury management across the group stage, with Phoebe Litchfield sitting out three games with a quad niggle before returning to play India, Ashleigh Gardner sitting out a match after a minor ankle sprain, while Beth Mooney retired hurt against the Netherlands citing back soreness and did not keep wicket, but returned to play the following match.

This is not the first time there has been a spotlight on Perry's availability ahead of a major final.

She was ruled out of the semi and final of the home 2020 T20 World Cup with a serious hamstring injury – the only two matches she has ever missed at the tournament.

06:01 Play video 'Pumped, stoked': Mooney, Wareham look ahead to WC final

In New Zealand during the 2022 ODI World Cup, Perry missed the semi-final with a back complaint but returned to play in Australia's win over England in the final as a specialist batter.

Reflecting on Australia's unbeaten run through the tournament thus far, Nitschke said the most pleasing factor was the range of contributors with both bat and ball.

"We've had different people stick their hand up with the bat and make a contribution – Ellyse and Ash (Gardner) have been excellent, and good to see Beth Mooney back in the runs, and she had an excellent knock against the Netherlands as well.

"Georgia Wareham at different times with the bat, and some cameos (from other batters).

"I think it's been that the spread of people that have performed, and with the ball, I think it's been similar – we've had different people at different times stick their hands up, so I think that's probably been the most pleasing thing for us, and just the way we've gone about it."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-final 2: England v South Africa, The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video