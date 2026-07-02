England lock in T20 World Cup final date with Australia

Nat Sciver-Brunt stars in her return from a calf injury to guide England into the T20 World Cup final against Australia

England will stand in the way of Australia's remorseless pursuit of a seventh Women's T20 World Cup crown when the old rivals meet in Sunday's final at Lord's.

The hosts eased through the second semi-final at the Oval, overpowering South Africa by 40 runs, setting up their date with Australia in the final beginning 12.30am Monday AEST.

England's stars were captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and former skipper Heather Knight, who guided their team away from a perilous 3-23 with a mighty match-winning fourth-wicket stand of 133.

England finished on 5-169, a target well beyond South Africa, who ended well short on 8-129.

Australia had reached the final with a one-sided eight-wicket victory over West Indies on Tuesday and will start as favourites.

Unbeaten through this tournament, the Aussies will take some stopping as they attempt to write another glorious chapter in a competition they have dominated down the years.

They will be aiming to reclaim the crown they let slip to New Zealand in Dubai two years ago.

The omens are bright for the Aussies, who have beaten England in their three previous T20 World Cup final clashes - although the Ashes foes have not met in any phase of the tournament since the 2018 final.

England showed their capabilities in a compelling all-round display against the South Africans and will also go into the final undefeated at this tournament.

England recovered from a shaky start, sliding to 3-23 off 3.2 overs, and it was all due to a magnificent partnership between returning skipper Sciver-Brunt and Knight.

The pair transformed England's prospects in a stand of 133 before eventually being undone by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sciver-Brunt made 75 from 47 deliveries before hoicking to the leg side and finding Tazmin Brits.

Two balls later, Knight departed advancing down the wicket not quite able to get hold of a drive that she sliced to Laura Wolvaardt at cover. She had contributed 58, also from 47 balls.

South Africa were always struggling to match that, with England's bowling and field work matching the effectiveness of their batting.

Sophie Ecclestone took two smart catches, the first of which got rid of opener Wolvaardt for 17.

The hammer blow was the loss of Marizanne Kapp, who, having added just five, tried to flick the ball into the leg side but got a leading edge, leaving Sciver-Brunt with the simplest of catches.

That left the South Africans on 3-68, well behind in the run chase. Brits battled on, getting to 50, but when she miscued Charlie Dean, who had earlier dismissed Kapp and finished with 2-31, to cover, there was no way back for South Africa.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-final 2: England beat South Africa by 40 runs

Final: Australia v England, Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video