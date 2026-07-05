Bravery, freedom: The mantras leading Australia's title push

Sophie Molineux will live out a dream when she leads her team out at Lord's in a T20 World Cup final, but the job is not yet done for Australia's skipper

As Sophie Molineux addressed the media at Lord's on Saturday, she was asked if she was personally satisfied with having led her team to a T20 World Cup final in her first campaign as captain.

Her response was a simple, "not yet".

First, her team needs to topple hosts England and lift the trophy for a seventh time.

After talking up a "no ceilings" approach to their T20 cricket across the past few years since their most recent title win in early 2023, this is the tournament where Australia have fully walked the walk.

Freedom and bravery are the mantras that have underpinned their journey to Sunday's final, where they have scored at a faster rate than any previous campaign – by a significant margin – while also boasting the most miserly bowling attack.

10:03 Play video Molineux addresses Perry fitness, King's possible recall

"I think it's been an incredible tournament so far for this group," Molineux told reporters at Lord's on Saturday.

"Whatever happens tomorrow happens, we're going to walk away really proud of the type of cricket we've played over the last few weeks.

"The girls have played with freedom, they've been brave, and I think we've played in a really amazing team game of cricket.

"We can take so many positives away from this tournament.

"I think if we win tomorrow, there might be a chance to be able to sit back and reflect, but we've still got a job to do – playing our best game of cricket."

Australia have scored at 9.52 runs per over through their undefeated run to the tournament final, eclipsing their previous best of 7.68 at the 2023 World Cup.

With a batting order that at times features Molineux – a top-order batter for the Melbourne Renegades – as low as No.9 – Australia are finally maximising their depth, playing a relentless, attacking brand that has not allowed opposition bowling attacks to dictate terms for any length of time.

That's where the freedom comes in.

"You see the batting depth in our squad, and T20 cricket is a chance to showcase your skill and really show off with the bat," Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath told cricket.com.au.

"Any stalls in momentum, we have that freedom to go out there and play your shots from ball one ... and just try to keep the momentum going as much as possible, and really showcase those shots and play to your strengths."

Bravery is Australia's brand with the ball, McGrath explained.

Whether that comes through in bowling changes, setting fields or variations, each of the Australian bowlers have identified what their version of 'brave' is, with the group making a conscious effort to celebrate those moments.

"It's been awesome to see it click this tournament," McGrath continued. "It's been in the works for a while, and it looks slightly different for every player.

"It might feel uncomfortable, you might feel underprepared, but knowing it's the best option, and putting the emphasis on executing rather than (worrying about) what the opposition player is going to do.

"It might be coming on and bowling a bumper first ball, it might be chucking a slip in for certain bowlers.

"Lucy Hamilton didn't really have a back of the hand (slower ball), but she's bowled at this tournament, that's a brave moment, and she's executed it really well.

"A lot of work goes in behind the scenes, a lot of communication, and just a lot of self-belief and backing … once you voice it, you're held accountable for it.

"It's also the language Soph will use talking to the bowlers at the top of their mark on the sidelines.

"It's just a slight change, but just sometimes that mental belief in going, 'All right, we spoke about this, I'm a little bit nervous … but nope, I've got to do it.

"It's been really awesome to see, and everyone's committing 100 per cent."

06:12 Play video Uncovered: The Aussie women's team are obsessed with coffee

While the Australian captain is not yet satisfied, the way Australia have performed so far has likely brought some sense of vindication for those who believed in the vision of Molineux as skipper from the start.

When the 28-year-old was appointed in January, it was viewed by many outside of the team as a left-field choice, largely due to her considerable injury history.

But that selection has been backed up by Molineux's leadership throughout this tournament, both through the brand of cricket her team is playing, and by the response from her players.

"Soph has been unbelievable," McGrath said.

"She is so cool, calm, and collected and she cares so much.

"She's an amazing leader, and I think this tournament has really showcased what kind of leader she is, and she's just done such a good job – the way she chats to players, her messaging, her speeches, her attention to detail, her tactical nous.

"Everything has been spot on, and it just feels calm around the group, and a lot of that is put down to the work of Soph.

"It's been a really good vibe (in the group) … it's been like really low-key and relaxed, and also really fun.

'When we know we've got to show up and work, we work hard, and then we just enjoy each other's company.

"It's been really enjoyable to push each other at training ... we've been here for five weeks now, and it's gone pretty quick, and that shows you're having fun."

04:08 Play video Uncovered: Aussies land at Lord’s ahead of India clash

While the job is not done for Molineux and her team, the Victorian has been soaking up the occasion.

On match eve, she mused about an evening spent on the couch on front of the television with her father Mark 15 years ago, watching a Test at the 'home of cricket'.

One day, she hoped she'd get the chance to go watch a game there, she informed him.

"Who would have thought that tomorrow we're running out and playing a World Cup final here in front of a packed crowd," Molineux continued.

"Lord's is the home of cricket, and it's going to be a really special occasion tomorrow."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

(Semi-final 2: England beat South Africa by 40 runs)

Final: v England at Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video