Perry firming for final, Aussies mull recall for Ashes tormentor

Australia will consider recalling leg-spinner Alana King for the T20 World Cup final as Ellyse Perry firms to be passed fit

Ellyse Perry is firming to play in Sunday's T20 World Cup final, with the allrounder getting through Australia's final training session at Lord's on Saturday.

Perry, who retired hurt after facing seven deliveries against the West Indies reporting quad 'awareness', went through a fitness test on the Lord's outfield before hitting the nets for a bat and even a bowl.

"She trained really well today," Australia captain Sophie Molineux said of Perry.

"She had a good bat, had a good bowl ... we'll assess tomorrow and see how she pulls up before we make any decisions."

Perry's decision to retire hurt in the semi-final was always understood to be largely precautionary, given Australia's dominant position in the match, but coach Shelley Nitschke had cast some doubt on Thursday saying she was not yet sure on the extent of the injury.

She indicated Australia would be willing to play Perry even if the 35-year-old was not fully fit.

On Saturday, Molineux said it would be a bonus if Perry was available to bowl but not essential.

"It'd be great if she could bowl for us, but at the same time with our bowling depth we feel like we've got a bit of cover there," Molineux said.

"Her T20 World Cup so far with the bat has been incredible, really.

"She's won a couple of games for us there, so I think if she's not bowling, (her playing will) still be a massive positive for us."

Ellyse Perry bowls at Lord's on Saturday // ICC/Getty

Perry's retention would be a significant boost for Australia, with the allrounder one of four nominees for the ICC's player of the tournament having produced her strongest ever T20 World Cup with the bat while also taking four wickets.

Her 185 runs at 46.25, with a strike rate of 135.03, included her 38-ball 56 against India that knocked Harmanpreet Kaur's team out of the tournament.

Australia have played an unchanged XI since Phoebe Litchfield returned from her own quad injury ahead of the final group game against India.

Leg-spinner Alana King, who was England's tormentor throughout the 2025 Ashes, is one player Australia could consider bringing into their XI.

It would be an aggressive move that could get in the heads of the English batters.

Alana King at Lord's ahead of the T20 World Cup final // ICC/Getty

King was a class above through the multi-format Ashes, finishing the seven matches with a record-equalling 23 wickets.

Veteran quick Megan Schutt, batter Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath are the others who have been carrying drinks in recent matches.

Asked if Australia would consider making changes for the final, Molineux said they would "definitely look at that".

"I think the unpredictability is a big part of T20 cricket, but at the same time you've got to back and trust what we've got, and we've got eight or nine bowlers in our XI at the moment.

"But Kingy's certainly in the frame, and we'll have a look tomorrow and make sure we make the right call on that front."

England have been even more rigid in their own selections.

They have used just 12 players across the tournament, with Sophia Dunkley filling in for captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt when she missed three matches due to a calf injury.

Asked on Saturday if they would consider springing a surprise on Australia, Sciver-Brunt said she felt their attack was well-balanced.

"It's two teams that have played against each other a lot, and so we expect to know the opposition very well, and they'll know us very well," Sciver-Brunt said.

"When it comes down to it, it's about who can deliver their skills better on the day."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: beat India by six wickets

Semi-final 1: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-final 2: England v South Africa, The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5 (12:30am July 6 AEST)

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video