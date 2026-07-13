India trounce England in historic Lord's Test

Hosts comprehensively beaten in the Home of Cricket's first ever women's Test

India beat England by 270 runs as the first women's Test in the history of Lord's concluded with the ‌hosts dismissed for 186 while chasing a target of 457.

Lord's, cricket's most iconic ground, ‌has been hosting international matches since 1884. It staged its first women's international in 1976, a 50-over ‌match between England and Australia.

It took another 50 years for a women's Test, scheduled for four days from Friday, to be held at the ground owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which prohibited women members until 1999.

Put in to bat, opener Smriti Mandhana (83) held firm ‌as India lost ‌two quick ⁠wickets, before Issy Wong had her caught behind.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (58) ​and Deepti Sharma (57) helped the visitors to post 285, while Sophie Ecclestone (3-68) took the last three wickets in quick succession.

In reply, England posted only 170 as 22-year-old Indian medium-pacer Kranti Gaud ⁠took 5-37. She became the ‌first woman ​to have her name inscribed on the Lord's Test honours board, reserved for those who score ​a century, ‌take five wickets in an innings or 10 in a Test at the ground.

Two more ​women soon joined Gaud on the board as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (113) scored a crucial century, while Ecclestone (5-118) shone again with a five-wicket haul. India declared at 7-341 ​on ​the third day, setting a target of ​457.

Under pressure, England's top order collapsed ‌as Gaud dismissed Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight early, leaving the hosts reeling at 4-34.

Mady Villiers (26) tried to limit the damage but fell when Richa Ghosh at silly mid-off spectacularly caught a well-timed cover drive, leaving even her teammates shaking their ​heads in disbelief.

Amy Jones (54) fell early on the fourth day but Ecclestone continued the fight, ​scoring her first Test ⁠50 before Sneh Rana (4-42) bowled her, ending England's chase.

Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont on the Lord's balcony after their final Test // Getty

It meant England failed to send veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont out on a high with both making their final appearances in international cricket.

Knight, who debuted in 2010, bows out as England Women's all-time record appearance-maker ‌with 320 ‌caps. She ⁠captained the side 199 times between 2016 ​and 2025, securing 134 victories.