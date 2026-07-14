New rule could lead to an explosion in BBL scores

The release of the BBL|16 schedule brings the competition's new designated batter rule a step closer to reality

The Big Bash League's Indian adventure won't be the competition's only innovation this summer with the new designated batter rule to come into effect with the first match in Chennai on December 12.

Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers will be the first teams able to nominate a designated batter and fielder when they take the field in the landmark KFC BBL|16 season opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium – the league's first match outside Australia.

Announced in January, the new rule will be introduced from BBL|16 in a move that league boss Alistair Dobson believes will give teams "more strategic options and create new dynamics for fans to enjoy".

Fittingly, the BBL's first designated batter could walk to the middle in Chennai where the Indian Premier League's own version – the impact player – has been available to teams for the past four seasons.

The BBL may be hoping their rule – effectively allowing for a 12-on-12 player contest – has a similar impact to the IPL which has seen an explosion of 200-plus totals in the past four years.

There's been 195 scores of 200 or more in that period, compared to 133 times across the competition's first 15 seasons.

In the past four years of BBL, where larger ground sizes may also impact scoring, just 37 of 372 team innings have reached 200 or more.

In IPL 2026 alone, there were 65 totals of 200 or more – almost 45 per cent of completed team innings across the 74-game tournament.

However, unlike the IPL where teams can make their one tactical substitution at any point during the match and that player can bat, bowl, field and keep wicket, in the BBL a designated batter can bat but is not permitted to field or bowl.

The designated fielder, who replaces the nominated batter for their team's fielding innings, can only field – including keep wicket, if desired – but will not be permitted to bowl.

BBL's designated batter and fielder rule explained: – Before the bat flip, clubs have the option to nominate one player from their XI to act as the designated batter. This player can bat but is not permitted to field or bowl. – If naming a designated batter, clubs must also name a designated fielder. This player is not permitted to bowl but may be the wicketkeeper. – If a team chooses not to nominate a designated batter, they will name a traditional playing XI.

Teams will have the option to name one designated batter and fielder for every game in BBL|16, which must be done before the bat flip.

The rule is not mandatory, and teams have the option to name a traditional XI. The rule applies to the men's competition only and not the Weber WBBL.

Veterans Usman Khawaja and batting powerhouse Chris Lynn are among the players that could benefit from the designated batter rule this season, which would allow for greater player management and be the catalyst to extend careers in the BBL.

With the rule also not precluding the designated fielder from filling the role of wicketkeeper, clubs could look to extend their batting order, with a non-batting specialist wicketkeeper to take the position behind the stumps as the designated fielder.

It's a tactic that could have assisted the Scorchers last season, who had part-time 'keeper Finn Allen take the gloves while Josh Inglis was with the Test squad.

Similarly, the innovation may provide younger, explosive fielders their first taste of BBL action by being activated as the designated fielder.

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Renegades captain Will Sutherland said the likely return of direct overseas player signings this season gave clubs "more scope to nail the specific roles" they require, which includes the consideration of a designated batter.

"The teams that have had a lot of success over the years have got their internationals right, so it's something we're talking about already, and we probably haven't got it right over the past few years," he said.

"This is the time of year when you start getting a list of names and really trying to work out what role you want to fill and being able to go after who you want with a pool of money (means) you can get really specific with it.

"There's plenty of domestic talent around in Australia as well, so we're looking at all those names and options to fill out a good list."

The designated batter rule is a throwback to the short-lived 'X-factor player' introduced in BBL|10, which enabled a player from outside the selected XI to be substituted into the game in place of a player who hadn't batted or had bowled only one over.

However, X-factor subs could only be activated at the 10th over of the first innings and generally favoured chasing teams who were able to add another hitter into their line-up.

The X-factor rule was abandoned along with the Bash Boost point after two seasons, with the Power Surge the only rule introduced for BBL|10 still in effect today.

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