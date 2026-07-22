Second time's a charm as Sixers announce coach switch

After first appointing James Hopes as their new men's coach, Matthew Mott will take charge of the Sydney Sixers in BBL|16

Matthew Mott will take over as Sydney Sixers men's head coach, switching from the women's role for KFC BBL|16.

The Sixers had initially appointed James Hopes to lead their men's side after sacking Greg Shipperd last summer, but the former Australian and Queensland allrounder was released last month to take up the dual Bulls and Brisbane Heat coaching position.

There he replaced Johan Botha who resigned after two seasons at the helm despite having another year to run on his contract.

Mott, a four-time women's and men's World Cup-winning coach, takes charge of the Sixers men's team after spending last season as their WBBL head coach, leading the team to the Challenger final.

He had also been an assistant to Shipperd in the men's program for the past two years.

The 52-year-old has signed a fresh two-year deal, leaving the club in need of a new women's coach three months out from Weber WBBL|12.

05:53 Play video On the roof! Super Smith's sixes are simply surreal

"I've been part of the Sixers family for a long time, so to have the opportunity to step into the BBL head coach role is something I'm incredibly excited about," Mott said today in a statement.

"This is a club with a proud history and a winning culture, and I'm looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established over many seasons.

"Having worked closely with the men's program, I've seen first-hand the talent and potential within this playing group.

"While it's disappointing that I won't be able to continue as WBBL head coach, I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the women's program and wish Ash Gardner, the players and support staff all the very best for WBBL|12."

Under Mott's watch and Meg Lanning's leadership, Australia's women's team achieved unrivalled global dominance during his seven-year tenure from 2015-2022, winning two T20 World Cups (2018 and 2020) and an ODI World Cup (2022), in addition to three Ashes series wins.

Mott left his Aussie post in mid-2022 to take on the England men's white-ball role, guiding the Jos Buttler-captained side to the T20 World Cup crown in October that same year in his first major tournament at the helm.

Mott, Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning celebrate with fans in Melbourne after winning the 2018 T20 World Cup // Getty

But it was the disappointing results in two subsequent global events that spelled the end of his England tenure halfway through his four-year contract as his side crashed out of the 2023 50-over World Cup with only three wins from nine games, before being eliminated by India in the semi-finals of last year's T20 showpiece.

A left-handed top-order batter, Mott played 66 first-class matches for Victoria and Queensland, amassing 3723 runs at 34 in a playing career spanning a decade before beginning his coaching journey as an assistant with NSW in 2005.

Mott, also a Sheffield Shield winner with Queensland, is currently the coach of Manchester Super Giants women's side in England's Hundred competition, which got underway last night.

He has also spent time working with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in recent years and led Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket in 2025, as well as mentoring coaches of Australia's Under-19 women's side.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said the club weighed up whether Mott could coach both their men's and women's teams before deciding against it.

06:24 Play video Every wicket of Joel Davies' breakout BBL|15

"With the potential for the BBL and WBBL windows to shift each season, we have appointed separate head coaches for each team to ensure continuity and long-term stability across both programs," she said.

"Since joining the Sixers, Matthew has made a significant impact across both our men's and women's programs, with his leadership, cricket knowledge and ability to build strong team cultures, making him an invaluable part of our organisation."

The Sixers will be one of five teams with a new coach in BBL|16 having contentiously parted ways with Shipperd in January despite him taking the club to last season's final.

Crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder have also signed Andrew Flintoff after Trevor Bayliss' contract wasn't renewed following their last-placed finish in BBL|15.

Cameron White has jumped ship to Melbourne Stars after two seasons leading the Renegades, who announced former dual Australia and New Zealand international Luke Ronchi as his replacement last week. Hopes completes the coaching merry-go-round by taking charge of the Heat.

The Sixers will also appoint a new men's captain for BBL|16 after decorated leader Moises Henriques announced his retirement last week having not been offered a new contract for the upcoming season.