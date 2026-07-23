Sixers reshuffle complete as WBBL coach named

Peter Clarke to take on dual NSW and Sixers coaching roles following Matthew Mott's switch to the BBL team

Sydney Sixers have completed their coaching reshuffle with NSW Breakers mentor Peter Clarke stepping into the vacant role as women's head coach following Matthew Mott's switch to the men's team.

Clarke, who has signed a two-year deal with the Sixers, will take on dual roles alongside his NSW commitments after leading the women's team to last season's WNCL final in his first campaign at the helm.

Clarke's side lost just one game during the home-and-away season before going down to Queensland by seven runs in a rain-affected decider.

The new coach is no stranger to the Sixers program having served as an assistant under Mott in WBBL|11 last year.

The Sixers revealed they weighed up whether Mott, a four-time World Cup-winning coach with Australia's women's and England's men's teams, could lead both their BBL and WBBL sides this summer before deciding against it.

Mott replaced James Hopes as Sixers men's coach, who was initially appointed ahead of KFC BBL|16 after the club parted ways with Greg Shipperd in January, but was released last month so he could take on dual head coach roles with Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat.

"With the potential for the BBL and WBBL windows to shift each season, we have appointed separate head coaches for each team to ensure continuity and long-term stability across both programs," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said yesterday.

"While we considered Matthew's ability to lead both programs, we've taken a long-term view to ensure consistent and stable leadership across both teams."

Clarke already has strong relationships with many of the Sixers WBBL players through his NSW role and his eight years as a psychologist with the Australian women's team before moving into full-time coaching.

"The Sixers are a storied franchise in the WBBL, and a club with a legacy of phenomenal players and team success," Clarke said today in a statement.

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"Most importantly, the people at the Sixers are high character and interested in being the best we can be – players and staff alike.

"That's what excites me the most, being a part of a group of people who are continuously striving to be great.

"I've been fortunate enough to build relationships with players and staff at the Sixers from other roles I've served within Australian cricket, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the club last season, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build on those connections as we strive for the ultimate success as a team.

"I'm excited by the journey ahead of us and the opportunity to be a part of creating an environment that allows us to reach our full potential."

Alongside his national team commitments, which also included stints with Australia's men's team, Clarke spent almost a decade with the University of Queensland as men's first-grade coach and director of cricket before joining Cricket NSW in 2025.

Haynes said Clarke's proven track record and strong connection to the playing group made him the ideal candidate to lead the club into its next chapter following Mott's departure.

"Pete brings a wealth of cricketing knowledge and leadership experience. He has a clear vision for this program and the energy and leadership qualities required to drive sustained success," she said.

"We'd like to thank Matthew for his outstanding contribution to our WBBL program and wish him every success in his new role as BBL head coach.

"I have every confidence that Pete and Matthew are the right leaders for our respective programs, and that they will give us every opportunity to contend for a third WBBL and fourth BBL championship."

The Sixers have retained the core of their squad after reaching last season's Challenger final, with international stars Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry and New Zealand's Melie Kerr locked away for Weber WBBL|12.