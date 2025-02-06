Round seven Sheffield Shield squads as they drop

Get all the latest team news as the Shield returns after the Big Bash break

Queensland v NSW, Gabba, 8-11 February

Queensland squad: Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Jack Wildermuth In: Michael Neser Outs: Gurinder Sandhu, Bryce Street

After securing their first win of the season in their last game, the Bulls welcome back Michael Neser who missed multiple matches due to a hamstring injury prior to BBL|14. The experienced right-armer took 10 wickets in Queensland's opening two games before suffering the injury while representing Australia A against India A in November.

Former NSW left-hander Lachlan Hearne comes into the match in strong form after hitting 106 for the Cricket Australia XI against England Lions last month and 72 for Queensland Second XI in their win over NSW last week.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are unavailable due to Australia's ongoing Test tour of Sri Lanka, while batter Bryce Street and fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu have been left out from the Bulls previous match.

NSW squad: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Josh Philippe Ins: Liam Hatcher, Hanno Jacobs, Nic Maddinson, Ross Pawson Outs: Ryan Hadley (injured), Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha (Australia squad), Lachlan Shaw

Teenage opener Sam Konstas has been released from Australia's tour of Sri Lanka after missing the first Test and will line up for the Blues at the Gabba, where he hasn't played before.

Jack Edwards will again captain NSW with Moises Henriques – who missed three games prior to the BBL with a groin complaint – not included as he prioritises white-ball cricket.

Nic Maddinson, Liam Hatcher, Hanno Jacobs and Ross Pawson are additions to the squad that defeated WA by an innings and 68 runs in the last round before BBL|14. Ryan Hadley (injured), Tanveer Sangha (Australia team duties), Blake Nikitaras and Lachlan Shaw drop out of that team.

Maddinson returned to action in Wednesday's One-Day Cup win over Tasmania after a two-month layoff following finger surgery in December.

Veteran seamer Jackson Bird, who at 38 years old is currently the Shield's joint leading wicket-taker this season, has been named but remains under a fitness cloud after suffering a hamstring injury during the BBL, paving the way for allrounder Jacobs and seamer Pawson to make their debuts.

Western Australia v South Australia, WACA Ground, 8-11 February

WA squad: Yet to be announced

The three-time reigning champions will be missing a stack of big names with Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly away on Test duties, while Cameron Bancroft (shoulder), Jhye Richardson (shoulder surgery), Cameron Green (back) and Mitch Marsh (back) are injured, with captain Sam Whiteman also under a cloud due to an infected foot.

SA squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti (c), Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott Ins: Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope Outs: Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Henry Thornton

South Australia have left out wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen in favour of Harry Matthias, who comes in for his second Shield match. Their pace stocks have received a boost with Australia A quicks Jordan Buckingham and Brendan Doggett returning after each claiming four wickets in last week's clash with England Lions.

Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope also bolsters the bowling options for skipper Ben Manenti, who will lead the side in the absence of Nathan McSweeney who is with the Test squad in Sri Lanka. Harry Conway, Nielsen and Henry Thornton miss out from their two-run win over Tasmania prior to the BBL break.

Tasmania v Victoria, Bellerive Oval, 8-11 February

Tasmania squad: Yet to be announced Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jon ⁠Merlo, Fergus ⁠O’Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle Ins: Will Sutherland, Harry Dixon, Peter Siddle Outs: Ash Chandrasinghe, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy (Test duties)

Harry Dixon is in the mix to make his first-class debut after being called up into the 13-player squad.

Skipper Will Sutherland also comes back into the fold for the Vics after being absent from the four-day team since their match against South Australia in November.

Peter Siddle has also been named in the squad while fellow quick bowler Cam McClure comes out alongside Ash Chandrasinghe and Todd Murphy (Sri Lanka).

