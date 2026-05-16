'Gades coach backs 'mature, level' Peake to handle step up

Former Australian allrounder Cameron White believes the future is bright for the 19-year-old Renegade

Melbourne Renegades coach Cameron White believes Ollie Peake's maturity has the teenage rising star well-equipped for the next level ahead of his first series with Australia's one-day international squad.

White's prediction that he wouldn't be surprised if Peake breaks into the Australian team in the near future became a reality last Monday when the Victorian received his maiden senior national call-up for next month's three-match ODI series in Pakistan.

"I think he's going to get there, and I can see a situation where in one of these one-day series coming up, Andrew McDonald and George Bailey will slip him into the middle order," White told cricket.com.au following the KFC BBL|15 season.

"They'll just quietly let him go about his work and he'll get a job done. He'll find a way and he'll be on his way."

03:01 Play video Peake performance: U19 Aussie captain stars for 'Gades

While the left-hander has toured with the national side before, when he joined Australia as a train-on player for their Test tour of Sri Lanka last year, the Renegades batter is poised to make his international debut in June's white-ball series in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

It's a stage White believes the Geelong product is ready for, with the teenager well-equipped to handle the pressure that come with the step up to the next level.

"He's very level and very mature for his age. He's great around the (Renegades) group ... clearly the future is bright," White said. "He's doing fantastic but let's be patient with him."

Whether it be in first-class cricket or the limited-overs formats, Peake has already shown glimpses of his immense talent and tactical nous with match-winning displays for Victoria, the Renegades and at the Under-19 level.

White had a front row seat a couple of those moments during last season's Big Bash, including his maiden half-century in the tournament (59 off 29 balls) and his famous last ball six to beat eventual champions Perth Scorchers on their home deck.

01:50 Play video 19yo Peake stuns Scorchers with match-winning knock

Despite coaching him for just the seven matches across his two seasons with the 'Gades, White said the Australian U19 captain's leadership and game awareness demonstrated a maturity beyond his years.

"In terms of captaincy, I think the most important factor in T20 is the tactical side of it, and he has that," White said.

"He's got a great understanding of the game already as a 19-year-old. Then you throw in how you speak, how you act and all the things that come with more leadership.

"He's not a 19-year-old that needs a lot of coaching or a lot of direction.

"He's very switched on and he figures a lot of stuff out himself with a little nudge here and there. It's looking very bright and he's going to get there."

Following the Pakistan tour, Peake will reunite with his Renegades coach in the United States' Major League Cricket tournament throughout June and July, having signed his first overseas T20 deal with San Francisco Unicorns (also coached by White) earlier this year.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan 2026

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium, 9:30pm AEST

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST