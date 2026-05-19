Hardie an 'outstanding fit' as WA name new Shield skipper

Allrounder replaces Sam Whiteman as the state's first-class captain, with Ashton Turner to continue to lead the one-day team

Western Australia will have a new coach and captain next summer with Aaron Hardie succeeding Sam Whiteman as the state's red-ball leader.

Hardie, who has previously stood in as Perth Scorchers skipper as well as captaining Australia A and WA's Under-19s, will become the state's 45th Sheffield Shield captain in 2026-27.

Under Hardie and new men's head coach Beau Casson, who replaced Adam Voges after he stepped down at the end of last season, WA will be seeking to climb back up the Shield table having finished last for the past two campaigns.

Whiteman remains contracted with WA next season, although he will now be classified as an overseas player in Australian domestic cricket after signing a three-year deal with English county club Yorkshire courtesy of his British passport.

The left-hander had led WA's Shield team for the past three seasons following periods as stand-in skipper while Mitch Marsh was on international duties.

He steps down from the role after leading WA to consecutive Sheffield Shield triumphs (2022-23 and 2023-24) during their hat-trick of titles, and he also lifted the 2023-24 One-Day Cup as captain while deputising for the injured Ashton Turner.

Whiteman and his WA side after winning the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield // Getty

The 34-year-old was named player of the final in their 2023-24 Shield win where he became just the fourth man to captain WA to multiple Australian domestic first-class titles, joining John Inverarity (4), Graeme Wood (3) and Tom Moody (2).

"We're incredibly grateful for the leadership Sam has provided over a sustained period of success, and we know his experience and influence will continue to be invaluable within the group moving forward," Casson said in a statement.

"Aaron is someone who commands enormous respect within our group through the way he prepares, competes and carries himself every day.

"He has a strong understanding of the game, a measured approach under pressure and genuine care for the people around him, which makes him an outstanding fit to lead the team moving forward."

Turner, who in January became the most decorated Big Bash captain of all time with Perth Scorchers' KFC BBL|15 win (third as captain and fifth as a player), will continue to lead the Scorchers and WA one-day men's teams.

Hardie also boasts a successful underage record as captain, leading WA to the 2016-17 U19 National Championships crown, while he's also spent several years as a member of the organisation's Hussey Group – a development program designed to nurture the state's next generation of leaders.

02:39 Play video In case you don't know me: Aaron Hardie

"I'm incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to captain WA in the Sheffield Shield and lead a group that means a great deal to me," Hardie said.

"We've got a strong culture here and a playing group full of quality people, so I'm excited to work closely with Beau and the wider squad as we head into a new season.

"I've learned a great deal from the leaders and players around me over the years, and I'm looking forward to bringing my own approach to the role while helping create an environment where the group can thrive."

The 27-year-old allrounder has played 31 white-ball internationals and returns to Australia's T20 squad for next month's three-match tour of Bangladesh.

His national recall comes on the back of a successful stint in the Pakistan Super League where he was player of the final for champions Peshawar Zalmi, while he was also in the top five BBL|15 run scorers (339 at 37.66) and earned selection in the league's official team of the tournament.