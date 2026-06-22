Australia's balancing act in bid to stay ahead of Cup pack

Managing players through niggles, travel and a tight schedule is key for Australia as they look to cement a spot in the World Cup semis

Australia are balancing the desire to carry on their T20 World Cup momentum with the need to ensure players are fit and firing come the business end, as they look to stay ahead of the pack in Group 1.

The Aussies are out to make it four from four when they meet Pakistan at Leeds' Headingley Stadium on Tuesday night (3.30am Wednesday AEST), and preferably maintain their current net run rate advantage over fellow semi-finals hopefuls India and South Africa.

The race for the top two in the "group of death" appears poised to come down to Sunday's final day of group matches, with Australia currently on six points ahead of India and the Proteas on four apiece.

That Lord's double header on June 28 will see Australia take on India after South Africa play Bangladesh. A loss for India could spell the end of their tournament; a defeat for Australia would leave likely leave qualification down to NRR.

While the attention of fans and pundits is already starting to turn to Lord's, Australia know they cannot afford a slip-up against Pakistan, a team they have never lost to in T20Is but who gave them an almighty scare at last year's ODI World Cup.

"I think momentum is really important in T20 cricket," Nitschke told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Headingley match.

"Call it momentum, call it confidence ... I think once you get your team (filled) with some confidence, then it's a really good place to be."

04:59 Play video 'Back-up to the back-up!' Voll on how she ended up keeping

Nitschke said there was a need to strike a balance between managing the workloads of key players, while still putting the strongest possible line-ups on the park.

That balancing act was on show against the Dutch, when Australia made the call to have wicketkeeper Beth Mooney sit out their fielding innings after she reported back spasms while batting.

It has also seen them take the cautious route with the return of Phoebe Litchfield, who trained lightly in Southampton last Friday as she recovers from a quad injury, but who is not expected to return until the match against India.

Australia cancelled their planned Monday training session at Headlingley, but it is believed Mooney is shaping well to take on Pakistan.

"Moons was particularly precautionary," Nitschke said.

"We know how important she is to us, and just when she started getting some tightness in her back, it wasn't worth risking her.

"She plays a big role for us with the gloves as well, so there is an element of (being) precautionary at times ... I think in a World Cup you've just got to weigh everything up and work out what's worth the risk and what's not worth the risk."

Ashleigh Gardner also sat out a game against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament after spraining her ankle, but returned to take on the Dutch.

Nitschke said there was a silver lining to having Australia's depth tested, and getting game time into players who could be required later in the tournament.

"We always talk about our depth, and I think we've had to test that a little bit at times, and it's been really good to see people step up and have a winning innings or just take control of the game as well," she said.

Another focus for Australia's medical staff has been managing players' recovery around long coach journeys during the middle phase of the tournament, which saw the squad make the 400km journey from Leeds to Southampton to play the Netherlands, before making the return trip to Leeds three days later.

Travel and a tight schedule is something all teams are grappling with during the fast-paced tournament, and Nitschke said they had been putting their transit time to good use, holding analysis and planning meetings.

"I think we're doing our best to make use of our time on the coach so that when we're at either end, that there's enough time for the players to recover and prepare," she said.

"So certainly we're using those coach trips to get some of our work done so it's not just dead time and making sure that we're doing everything once we get there to make sure our recovery is spot on, so that we can be ready to perform."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video