Flintoff to 'set different standards' for inconsistent Thunder

After finishing at the bottom last season, Sydney Thunder have turned to an English great as their new coach for BBL|16

Trent Copeland has described luring Andrew Flintoff to coach Sydney Thunder as one of the club's greatest accomplishments.

The legendary England allrounder was unveiled as the Thunder's new men's head coach on Tuesday, signing a two-year contract that will see him taking the reins until at least the end of BBL|17.

Having parted ways with Trevor Bayliss in February following his five seasons at the helm, Thunder general manager Copeland believes Flintoff's appointment is a change that will inspire not only the squad, but the fans in western Sydney as well.

"There's a lot of good coaches around the world, but this is that step change moment for us," Copeland told reporter on Wednesday.

"It was clear to us that we needed to make a change (and) move to a new voice and a new environment. Thankfully we've been able to do that, and I think everyone's going to be really pumped when he gets out here."

11:13 Play video 'I'm all in': Flintoff's first interview as new Thunder coach

It's been 10 years since the Thunder won their first – and so far only – men's Big Bash title.

Despite making the BBL|14 Final in January 2025, the team have finished at bottom of the table a league-record six times, including twice in the past three seasons.

Copeland said he's confident the England great will bring out the best in their BBL players, who, despite fluctuating performances in recent years, have proven they can beat the competition's best teams.

"He's (Flintoff) really passionate about making a long-lasting difference," Copeland said.

"He brings with him this charisma and aura ... how he carries himself now (is) a lot about resilience and his personal story over the past five years in particular has made him into the person he is.

"I want that to rub off on everyone in our environment, because I think the Big Bash is awesome, but this is a fresh view, fresh eyes, and he'll set different standards."

The former England captain has previous coaching experience in the T20 format, having led Northern Superchargers in the nation's franchise competition, the Hundred, in 2024 and 2025.

He is also currently at the helm of the England Lions (England's A side), a position he's occupied since October 2024.

Despite his credentials, the Thunder role poses a new challenge for the two-time Ashes winner as it's his first head coach role outside of the UK.

Copeland said his conversations with Flintoff throughout the recruitment process had revealed the 48-year-old has unfinished business in Australia.

"He was in and engaged from the start," the former Australia and NSW quick said.

"He's got this, as he calls it, itch to scratch in Australia. He's always loved coming out here (and) being kind of revered in the public ... even though he was a foe for so long. He's just so charismatic, people just love him (and) gravitate towards him. I hope that's what our club and our players feel from him when he comes out here.

"He wants everything to be underpinned by hard work ... the best part of your (the players') week is playing cricket out in front of 20,000 people at Engie Stadium. I think (that's) the best thing about Flintoff and his mantras."

02:26 Play video From the vault: The best of Freddie Flintoff in the Big Bash

Flintoff is familiar with the competition having played seven games for Brisbane Heat in BBL|04.

And he's already formulating how several players can take their game to the next level in his first official interview as a Thunder representative, which according to the club's GM, demonstrates his passion to make a statement in the role.

"One of the things I think our fans, players and everyone is going to love is his level of detail," Copeland said.

"He's sitting on the other side of the world (and) he knew about all our players; he called out their averages, their strike rates, things that can improve at the first conversation without prompting.

"His start point is, 'I want to get to know them as people and I want them to enjoy what they do'."

Flintoff, who is currently coaching the Lions against South Africa A, highlighted last season's leading run-scorer David Warner as a player he can't wait to work with.

Reminiscing on his first memories of 'Bull', Flintoff said the former Australian opener's approach to the game is symbolic of his coaching philosophy.

"I remember seeing him when he first came into international cricket pretty much from nowhere," Flintoff said.

"(He was) this batter who took everyone on in his own way. He's up and at you, so that's very much how I would like the team to play. I want them to care about what they're doing, and I want them to entertain as well."

The Thunder currently have 10 players contracted for KFC BBL|16, with Warner's captaincy future to be "worked through" following a drink-driving charge in April. Warner will next face court on June 24.